Cops in Fairfax, Virginia reveal a ‘potential 5th victim, but say there could be more slain’ in the shopping cart’serial killer’ case.

The identities of a potential fifth victim of the so-called shopping cart serial killer have been revealed by Fairfax, Virginia police, who say there may be more.

Anthony Robinson, 35, is accused of killing four women in Virginia and disposing of their bodies in a Target shopping cart.

Cheyenne Brown, 29, and Stephanie Harrison, 49, were identified as the women discovered in a container on December 15 by the police department.

Chief Kevin Davis said at a press conference on Friday that the killer moved at least one of the Fairfax victims, who were identified through DNA analysis, using a shopping cart.

Robinson used the dating app Plenty of Fish, as well as the Tagged app, to locate his victims, according to Davis.

Harrison, of Reeding, California, was last seen on August 19, 2021, after visiting the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

Since September 30, Brown has not been seen or heard from.

Robinson is suspected of being involved in other crimes, and police are asking anyone with information about him to contact them.

“We know a lot,” said Bureau Chief Ed O’Carroll, who joined Davis on Friday, “but we do need your help about his habits to help uncover additional victims or survivors and to build a strong accurate case.”

Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon, 54, of Harrisonburg, and Tonita Lorice Smith, 39, of Charlottesville have already been charged with homicides by Robinson.

The case made national headlines after Fairfax Police Chief Davis announced that Robinson, who is already in jail, was linked to four murders.

“We’re here today to talk about a serial killer,” Davis said last month, “and that’s a phrase I’ve used sparingly in my three decades in this profession.”

“He’s a predator, as are all serial killers, and it’s our collective effort as law enforcement to do everything we can with each other and the community to identify other locations where he’s been so we can bring closure and ultimately justice.”

Davis continued, “Our shopping cart killer does unspeakable things to his victims.”

Two badly decomposed bodies were discovered in a white container in a wooded area of the county’s Alexandria section on Wednesday, prompting the shocking announcement.

Robinson is suspected of meeting his victims on dating websites, meeting them at local motels, and torturing them before killing them, according to detectives.

“He literally carries their bodies in a shopping cart to their final resting place.”

Robinson was charged in the Harrisonburg district earlier this month with two homicides.

Redmon and Smith were discovered dead in an undeveloped lot on November 23, according to Harrisonburg Police…

