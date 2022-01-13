Cops investigating the Alps Murders confirm the re-arrest of the’mystery biker’ who was seen speeding away from the scene of a British family’s murder a decade ago.

COPS have confirmed the re-arrest of a “mystery motorcyclist” who was last seen speeding away from the scene of a ten-year-old slaying of a British family in the Alps.

In September 2012, Surrey businessman Saad al-Hilli, 50, his wife Iqbal, 47, and his mother-in-law Suhaila al-Allaf, 74, were killed in a horrific attack.

Sylvain Mollier, a 45-year-old French cyclist, was also killed in the carnage after being shot seven times at point-blank range.

Prosecutors have now confirmed that the biker who is being held in connection with the deaths was arrested seven years ago and released without charge.

Lawyers said on Wednesday that he was the “mystery motorcyclist” who drove away from the crime scene near Lake Annecy on September 5, 2012, looking lost, while refusing to name him.

In November 2013, an e-fit photo of a “prime suspect motorcyclist” with a goatee beard was released, showing him wearing a unique black helmet, of which only 8,000 were produced.

The image, which was primarily created by two forest rangers who spoke with the man briefly, eventually led to the biker’s first arrest in 2015 – a businessman from Lyon, France.

He was released without charge after telling police he was on his way home from a paragliding trip in the Alps.

The man was re-arrested on Tuesday morning at the Lyon home he shares with his wife and children.

Prosecutors said there were “inconsistencies with his alibi” that needed to be resolved, so an initial 24-hour custody period was extended on Wednesday.

His defense lawyer, Jean-Christophe Basson-Larbi, pleaded his innocence as he was being held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

“This is a judicial error,” Mr Basson-Larbi said.

“My client is in the midst of a hellish experience.”

“This gentleman’s position is always the same,” Mr Basson-Larbi said, directly quoting his client.

“I was out for a walk, and I came to this area for a specific reason.”

He was wandering down paths he didn’t recognize because he didn’t use his GPS.

“He may have passed by motorists, but he didn’t pass by this poor family.”

When the e-fit was first circulated, the motorcyclist said he “did not make the connection” between his presence near the crime scene and the e-fit, which is why he did not come forward.

However, while interviewing him at a secure police station in Chambery, investigators discovered inconsistencies in his testimony.

Mr al-Hilli’s brother Zaid, who was born in Iraq, told Infosurhoy he was “a little surprised” by the arrest, which he described as “completely out of the blue” for him.

