Cops seek help in NSW home invasion probe

Police probing a violent home invasion in Sydney’s inner-west earlier this month have released CCTV imagery of a vehicle of interest.

The raid took place just after 9.30pm on Sunday, January 12 with two men, armed with crowbars, forcing entry into a home in Unwins Bridge Road, Sydenham.

The residents, two women aged 20 and 52, and an 18-year-old man were threatened, with the older woman and man taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital suffering minor injuries.

They have since been released. The two assailants fled the scene when police arrived.

Police have now released CCTV vision of a vehicle, described as a silver sedan, which was seen on Unwins Bridge Road shortly before the incident and are urging anyone with information about it to come forward.