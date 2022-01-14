Cops storm into a barricaded home and rescue an 8-year-old boy, bringing an end to a five-day siege in Coventry with an armed father.

As a five-day siege in Coventry involving his armed father comes to an end, cops storm into a barricaded home and rescue a young boy.

Just after 8.30 p.m. on Thursday, firearms officers smashed their way into the property in Earlsdon, Coventry, with explosions.

A group of heavily-equipped officers can be seen breaking through the front window of the property to gain entry in harrowing footage.

The cops climb a small step ladder one by one and enter the house where a five-day siege involving a man and his eight-year-old son was taking place.

The video, which appears to have been captured by a neighbor, shows the SWAT team rushing out of the house moments later with the little boy in their arms, rushing him to safety.

Meanwhile, inside the house, shouts can be heard as more police officers arrive.

The father does not appear to be accompanying them.

“The siege in Coventry has been brought to a safe end this evening after officers forced their way into a property where a father had been barricaded in with his young son since Sunday,” a spokesman for West Midlands Police said last night.

“Just after 8.30 p.m., special firearms officers arrived.

“A 41-year-old man has been arrested and will be evaluated by mental health professionals.”

“His son, who is believed to be physically unharmed, is with other family members and will receive any necessary professional assistance for any emotional or medical needs.”

The standoff was “long, difficult, and frustrating,” according to the spokesman.

Just after midnight on Sunday, emergency crews swooped down on a street in Coventry, West Midlands, to conduct a well-being check on a man and an eight-year-old child.

As the tense incident unfolds, it means police have been locked in the standoff for 60 hours and counting.

The 41-year-old is “believed to be armed,” according to police.

Negotiations with the man had been stepped up a notch, with specialist officers dispatched to try to calm the situation down.

As the tense stand-off at the Victorian property continued, a primary school remained closed for students’ safety, and nearby roads were also closed.

Officers had to escor residents trapped in the cordoned-off area into and out of their homes.