Cops swoop on lorry and arrest driver in ‘migrant smuggling sting’ sparking SEVEN MILE queues on M25

COPS have today swooped on a lorry in a suspected migrant smuggling sting – sparking seven-mile motorway queues.

Police officers shut both carriageways of the M25 near Brentwood, Essex, after witnesses saw a group pile out of the back of a lorry at 12.45pm.

Dramatic photos show police cars surround the truck on the hard shoulder.

A 45-year-old lorry driver from Romania was arrested on suspicion of immigration offences.

It comes just a day after a heavily pregnant woman and kids were among a record 235 migrants who crossed the Channel to Britain.

Motorists were stuck in gridlocked traffic on the M25 from 1pm today as thousands hit the road to soak up the sun on Britain’s beaches.

Some Brits hopped out of their cars and played an impromptu game of rugby as they waited for the road to reopen.

An Essex Police spokeswoman said: “We were called shortly before 12.45pm this afternoon with reports that people were seen to be leaving from a lorry trailer on the M25 between junctions 28 and 27.

“Officers quickly responded and have arrested a 45-year-old man from Romania on suspicion of immigration offences.”

The motorway has now reopened and the lorry awaits recovery.

It comes just hours after a harrowing pic of a baby in a bag emerged as another 100 migrants crossed the Channel today

A girl aged around eight and another young child were also brought into Dover along with some 30 adults.

The group had been picked up by the Border Force vessel Hunter and were seen being taken into a white tent set up at Dover Marina at 12.15pm.

A child aged around 10 was also spotted among the group.

Yesterday, a record 235 migrants made it across the Channel to Britain.

A harrowing picture showed a baby in a bag after crossing the 21-mile strait to the UK.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has now called on France to help prevent migrants from crossing to the UK via the English Channel.

She tweeted: “The number of illegal small boat crossings is appalling and unacceptably high. The figures are shameful.

“France and other EU states are safe countries. Genuine refugees should claim asylum there, not risk their lives and break the law by coming to the UK.”

Ms Patel said she was “working to make this route unviable” by preventing boats from leaving France as well as intercepting and returning those attempting to make a crossing.

“This is complex to do and we face serious legislative, legal and operational barriers,” she added.

Ms Patel continued: “We also need the co-operation of the French to intercept boats and return migrants back to France.

“I know that when the British people say they want to take back control of our borders – this is exactly what they mean.”

Yesterday was the highest daily total on record – topping the 202 on July 30 – and means 3,800 have reached our waters illegally this year.