Cops who were caught drinking during a lockdown-busting Rangers party were fined for violating covid rules.

Cops fined for breaking covid rules while boozing at a lockdown-busting Rangers party

Five people were caught defying the restrictions and having a drinking session with family and friends during the height of the pandemic, according to Police Scotland.

Police chiefs have admitted that five officers were fined for breaking lockdown rules at a Rangers championship celebration last year.

Following the decisive result in January 2021, Laura McAulay and her former fiance Gordon Dunn celebrated with family and friends at a home in Rutherglen.

The incident at the home of Acting Sergeant McAulay’s sister occurred during a strict lockdown in Scotland, according to the Daily Record.

Five fines were issued to those present at the party, according to Police Scotland.

After Celtic’s 2-1 loss to St Mirren at Celtic Park, McAulay and her ex-police constable companion went to Kirsten Hilton’s house to celebrate.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

While celebrating their defeat, he allegedly consumed four bottles of wine, two litres of beer, and a gin cocktail.

Hilton had passed a course required for her job, and McAulay’s family was rejoicing.

Dunn became so inebriated that he ended up committing a sectarian breach of the peace in the street, for which he was convicted last month at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

He was fined £500 for his actions, which included singing “f*** you Celtic, we’re going to win the league” and yelling “f*** the Pope and the IRA.”

After leaving the party, he danced around his living room to Rangers songs loudly, pretending to kiss the Premiership trophy.

His actions sparked an argument, and McAulay eventually raised her hands to him, resulting in the couple splitting up and canceling their wedding.

She was found not guilty of domestic violence earlier this month.

“Inquiries were carried out,” a Police Scotland spokesperson said, “and fixed penalty notices were served in accordance with Government legislation and Police Scotland enforcement action.”