Coral Sea low could intensify to cyclone

A storm in the Coral Sea has the potential to develop into a cyclone early next week, the weather bureau says.

A low pressure system is currently sitting just north of New Caledonia, and if it intensifies into a cyclone it is likely to track south.

Any potential cyclone would not threaten the coast apart from an increase in swell throughout next week, forecaster Kimba Wong said.

The bureau expects the low to move east from Monday onwards, where it’s potential to develop into a cyclone will be high, or greater than 50 per cent.

Moderate to minor flood warnings are in place throughout Queensland and NSW following heavy rains in recent days.

If a cyclone does form early next week it would be named either Uesi or Esther depending on whether it forms within the Fijian or Australian region.