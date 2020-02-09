Corica tips feisty WSW under old teammate

Sydney FC coach Steve Corica has no doubt his former teammate, and interim Western Sydney mentor, Jean-Paul de Marigny will have the Wanderers fired up for Saturday’s A-League derby.

The two men played several seasons together for Marconi in the National Soccer League during the 1990s.

Their paths will cross again at Jubilee Oval, after de Marigny replaced the axed Markus Babbel last month.

“I’m sure JP has tweaked a few little things,” said Corica, who watched de Marigny’s reign start with a 3-1 win over Central Coast Mariners.

“I played with JP, he’s a real fighter and a good competitor so he’ll have them fired up without a doubt.

“We’ve watched the game (last week) and we know what we have to do to stop them from scoring,” Corica added.

The eighth-placed Wanderers will start as the underdog but de Marigny, who may start new English striker Simon Cox, has stressed the importance of his squad staying positive.

“Be aggressive, believe in the structure and believe in each other,” he said, outlining his philosophy.

“It’s a great challenge for us, a great opportunity for us to make another statement.”

The Sky Blues have dropped just two of 36 points since their 1-0 away loss to Wanderers, their only defeat of the season.

“Of course we remember that game, that was probably one of the best games we’ve played with the ball,” Corica said.

“Disappointed with the loss it still hurts but that was a long time ago and we’ve been on a great run since then.”

Heavy rain hit Sydney on Friday and is forecast again on Saturday, with representatives from the FFA, Netstrata Jubilee Stadium and Sydney FC to conduct a pitch inspection on Saturday morning.

“Following the inspection a decision will be announced to all stakeholders in regards to the match,” Sydney FC said in a statement on Friday.

If the match proceeds it is set to provide very different conditions to what the two teams have faced in Sydney during a hot, dry summer.

“It’s normally 35C and stinking hot. It’s a different kettle of fish and maybe we won’t take as many risks at the back,” Corica said.

Sydney enter the round leading by 13 points and Corica believes they could potentially beat their own 2016-17 record 17-point margin before claiming the Premiers Plate.

“We want to extend that as much as possible because there’s a lot of games coming in April,” he said.

“The sooner we can try and wrap up the Premiership Plate the better.

“I still think we can get better, there’s games we’ve won where we haven’t been at our best, which is a great sign.”

STATS THAT MATTER

* Wanderers will be looking for back-to-back A-League wins over Sydney for only the second time since the 2013-14 season.

* Sydney are undefeated in their last eight A-League home games against Wanderers.

* Wanderers are the only team to have beaten Sydney in this season’s A-League.