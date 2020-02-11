Corinthians trip up against Guarani in Copa Libertadores qualifier

ASUNCION, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — Jorge Morel scored an early goal as Paraguayan side Guarani clinched a 1-0 home victory over Corinthians in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores second round qualifier here on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old, who earned his first Paraguay cap last year, put the hosts ahead in the seventh minute by heading in at the far post after a floating diagonal cross from Ivan Ramirez.

Corinthians dominated the match but failed to capitalize on their 72 percent share of possession and 19 shots on goal to Guarani’s eight.

The result means Corinthians need to score at least two goals in next Wednesday’s return leg in Brazil to progress to the third qualifying round.

In Bolivian capital La Paz, The Strongest beat Argentina’s Atletico Tucuman 2-0, thanks to goals from Jair Reinoso and Willie.

Elsewhere, Peru’s Universitario could only manage a 1-1 home draw with Paraguay’s Cerro Porteno and Uruguay’s Cerro Largo drew 1-1 at home to Chilean side Palestino.