Corona beer advertising in which they mention the coronavirus receives criticism | Economy | News

‘Corona beer sounds like coronavirus “, but Corona beer is not making any changes to its advertising despite the unfortunate similarity of the name with the deadly coronavirus. On the contrary, this week they announced the launch of Corona Hard Seltzer , four flavored drinks and only with 90 calories.

According to a YouGov poll published on Wednesday, the popularity of Corona beer in the United States has plummeted since the first case of coronavirus was reported in late December. Purchase intentions are the lowest in two years.

Constellation Brands has repeatedly recalled since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic that there is no connection between the beer it sells and the virus, except by a similar name.

In a short video, released on Twitter on Monday and seen more than seven million times, Corona USA promotes its new alcoholic beverage that will soon be marketed in the US market. The company received criticism for an announcement that seemed to associate the name of the drink with that of the new coronavirus.

Constellation Brands, the parent company of Corona USA, issued a statement detailing that Corona’s sales remain very strong.

“Our beer business continues its solid performance despite unfounded claims about COVID-19’s impact on business and consumer sentiment. We appreciate the continued support of our fans,” said Constellation Brands spokeswoman Stephanie McGuane .

While fears of a large-scale spread of the epidemic have increased in recent days, the announcement warns of the “imminent arrival” of this product. On Twitter, many Internet users reacted to report that the advertising was “very bad taste.”

“Now I am sure that I will never buy it again,” said one user of the social network. (I)