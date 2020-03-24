Corona closes the borders of Argentina and Portugal

In the context of the measures taken by countries to limit the spread of the new Corona virus, Argentina and Portugal announced the closure of borders with neighboring countries.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez announced on Sunday evening that his country will close its borders and stop studying in all educational institutions to contain the spread of the new Corona virus.

“We have closed the borders of Argentina,” Fernandez said at a press conference, explaining that the procedure includes only those arriving in the country that do not want to leave the country, and that this procedure, in addition to the decision to suspend lessons, will remain in effect until March 31.

He continued after an emergency meeting with his government: “We closed the borders of Argentina because the new Corona virus began affecting the neighboring countries, and because on the land borders there are tourists who come from areas considered dangerous.”

For his part, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced on Sunday that Portugal will close its borders with Spain to tourists for at least a month to curb the emerging Corona virus.

Costa said – in a press conference after speaking via video with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez, that the goods and people who travel for professional reasons will be allowed to cross the border, but tourists will not be allowed to do so, adding: “There will be no tourism between Portugal and Spain in the coming months.”

It is noteworthy that Spain is the second country most affected by the virus after Italy, with 288 deaths, in addition to 7753 infections, and is ranked fourth in the world.

Portugal, for its part, has so far recorded 245 cases of coronavirus, but believes that there are more than 2,200 “suspected” cases.

The Portuguese government announced, last Thursday, about 30 exceptional measures to limit the spread of the Corona virus, including the closure of schools, nurseries and universities, and the authorities also banned gatherings that include more than a thousand people in closed places, or more than 5 thousand people in the open air.