Corona crisis: What are the next steps in the basketball Bundesliga?

In a video conference, those responsible for the basketball Bundesliga clubs talk about the future of the current season. Four teams in Bavaria are affected.

What is the future of the Basketball Bundesliga? Is it going on at all? On Wednesday (25.03.20, 13:00) the responsible persons of the BBL clubs will discuss the future of the current season in a video conference.

Postponement of the Olympic Games as an opportunity

There are increasing signs that the season is being abandoned, similar to ice hockey or volleyball. On the other hand, due to the postponement of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, the season could also be continued much later than previously assumed.

US-American players already at home

Numerous clubs have allowed foreign players to travel home in recent days due to the Corona crisis. For example, medi Bayreuth has terminated the contracts with the US-Americans Nate Linhart, James Woodard, Bryce Alford and James Robinson by mutual agreement. “We continue to work at full speed to keep the basketball location Bayreuth viable”, said managing director Björn Albrecht. Brose Bamberg has had Paris Lee, Kameron Taylor, Tre’ McLean, Darion Atkins and Jordan Crawford flown to the USA, but their player contracts have not been terminated.

Season break possible

While league boss Stefan Holz does not want to rule out a continuation of the season before the video conference, the Bayreuth coach Raoul Korner, for example, is sceptical: “I don’t see a realistic scenario in which you can play this season to the end. In my personal opinion, in the end we will be happy if next season can start on time.