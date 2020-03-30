Corona in France: they only help the oldest patients to die

C.éline, a nurse in intensive care medicine at the University Hospital in Strasbourg, is bursting into tears more and more often. Because there is already Italian conditions in France: triage, How disaster and war medics describe the selection of patients with better chances of survival has long been on the agenda in Alsace. The hospitals in Strasbourg, Mulhouse and Colmar are hopelessly overloaded. Celine still had no death to complain about in her ward, but she has no illusions about the reasons: “I know that we no longer accept patients who are over 80.”