Corona in Russia – The Kremlin’s motto: Everything under control

The official number of infected people is suspiciously low. The government, however, seems to have lost track.

Weekend and sunshine, normally the Gorky Park would be overcrowded. Now fences are closing him off, the city center seems to be extinct, although no general curfew has been valid in Moscow so far. Instead, the president gave everyone a week off. Outside the center, people are flocking in the green and barbecuing, photos on the net show this, despite the Corona crisis.

At a time when people around the world are unsettled, the usual inconsistencies are added. Everyone feels that something is wrong. But how bad it is, there are contradicting theories. The official one is that Russia has a better grip on the corona crisis than other countries. By Sunday there were officially 1,534 infected and eight deaths. A lot compared to the numbers a week ago. Very little compared to other countries.

Criticism of the media

It is likely that government agencies will not be able to see the extent of the crisis. It is obvious that the Kremlin still wants to retain the authority to interpret the situation. Anyone who disagrees with the official presentation risks being punished. Just like Anastassija Wassiljewa, who heads the “Alliance of Doctors” union and sometimes acts as a general practitioner for the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. In online videos, she calls on doctors to speak openly about the extent of the pandemic. “I was just called by the criminal police,” she says in a video. “They want to interrogate me because I think there are far more cases of the corona virus in Russia than the authorities say.”



About a week ago, the responsible supervisory authority said that several media had published “incorrect information” about the corona virus, thereby endangering “public order and public security”. According to the new “Fake News” law, they face a fine of 500,000 rubles, around CHF 6,000. The radio station Echo Moskwy is affected because of an interview with political scientist Valery Solovey. He speaks of more than a thousand corona deaths – at a time when, according to the authorities, there was not a single victim.

As of last Wednesday, the number of Russian corona deaths was therefore zero. If you ask Solowej today, he already speaks of 2,600 victims. The information, he says, came from an internal government report that a source leaked to him. The broadcaster deleted his interview from the Internet.

Chinese border closed early

The Kremlin cannot wipe away doubts, for example about the unusually frequent cases of pneumonia. As early as mid-March, the business newspaper RBK published figures from the statistical office: According to this, the number of pneumonia in January was 37 percent higher than in January 2019. However, based on the whole of Russia, the increase is only 3 percent. The Moscow Health Department even said that the number of people suffering from it had dropped this year.



Nobody can really explain why there are so few Corona cases in Russia so far. Maybe the test wasn’t sensitive enough, that’s a theory. Another is that Russia closed its borders with China early enough. The majority of those infected have probably not been tested so far. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said recently: Most people who came from abroad were quarantined at home, untested. «They feel good, luckily, they should stay there. But many more people are sick. » Nikolai Malyschew, the city’s infection specialist, said that they were preparing for an “explosive development”, a kind of “nuclear reaction”.

The different messages unsettle people. Holidays for everyone? The Kremlin also rowed back there. It was now said that anyone who could work from home should also do this in their free week. You can no longer rely on anything.