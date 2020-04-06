Corona in the Global South: Woe to the global pandemic

Many poorer countries are not well prepared for the corona pandemic. Now the debt could be canceled.

BERLIN taz | In Guayaquil, the largest city in Ecuador, horrible scenes took place last week. In the tropical city of 3 million inhabitants, individual bodies were found on the streets – presumably Covid 19 dead.

Newspapers reported desperate relatives whose fathers and uncles were rejected by the hospital despite Corona symptoms. For days they waited for the bodies to be picked up from their homes. Up to Tuesday alone, there were 400 bodies in Guayaquil that were not removed. Although there are only 2,300 confirmed corona cases and 82 corona deaths officially in the province of Guyas, the system collapsed. The reasons: poor information, a desolate health system, overwhelmed authorities, a country on the verge of bankruptcy.

According to official figures, the global south has not yet been affected as much by the pandemic. The virus is – still – a disease of the rich, the north. There is a presumption that the younger populations in the global south are better armed against the virus. But that can also be deceiving. What is happening in Guayaquil threatens many cities in the global south.

Former Liberian President Ellen Sirleaf says the African nations have “been spared the worst so far”. But it is probably a matter of time before the virus “attacks the continent that is least willing to fight it”. If the pandemic reaches slums and favelas, it is feared that it may be too late. What to do?

$ 160 billion, preferably immediately

Oxfam, for example, is calling for $ 160 billion in aid to the 85 poorest countries in the world. The number is based on calculations by the World Health Organization (WHO). Basic healthcare around the world, from Wuhan to São Paulo to Lagos, would cost the WHO $ 200 billion a year. But loosening aid in the hundreds of billions of dollars takes time. Ministerial bureaucracies have to calculate, funds have to be approved, ministers have to enforce payments, parliaments have to agree. But it has to be done quickly.

The safest and quickest way to help seems to be a debt moratorium. States like Zambia, which spend 30 percent of their budget on debt repayments, are barely able to act. And even without the outbreak of the pandemic, the situation in some countries is already dramatic. Because of the global economic crisis, investors are withdrawing capital and raw material prices are falling. The export slumps. A vicious circle that is accelerated by the interest payments from the poor south to the north. Around $ 50 billion in debt payments flow from the poorest countries to western cities every year.

But does interest payments really stop? Debt relief around the turn of the millennium has shown that the situation has brightened in many, if not all, of the debt-free countries. There was more money for health and poverty reduction. Klaus Schilder, debt relief expert at Misereor, considers a debt moratorium to be “an elegant mechanism”. Because: “It’s quick. The money is where it is needed and does not have to be tediously approved in creditor states. ”

Even IMF and World Bank for debt moratorium

How dramatic the situation is can also be seen from the fact that the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund – otherwise no pioneers on the debt front – are calling for a moratorium on the poorest countries. However, this is not easy either. The poorest pay the $ 50 billion a year to various creditors: $ 18 billion to states, 12 billion to the World Bank and IMF, and 10 billion to private creditors. A comprehensive debt moratorium must be coordinated between them.

Klaus Schilder also sees three conditions for the moratorium to take effect: it must be interest-free – and the entry into an orderly debt restructuring process. In addition, it should also be offered to countries with urgent debts that are not among the poorest – such as Kenya or Cameroon.

In fact, little has happened so far so that the money stays where it is needed. Ecuador, where the health minister resigned and the health care system lacks the money for basic care, met the due IMF loan on time in March: $ 320 million. Alberto Acosta, ex-minister and economist, like civil society actors, is calling for “Ecuador to end debt servicing during the coronavirus crisis”.

And there is another problem: The response to the World Bank and IMF proposal has so far been modest. NGOs, the UN and development ministries sympathize with the idea. Ellen Sirleaf, ex-president of Liberia, recalls the fight against Ebola, against which the world mobilized many resources under the leadership of the UN, WHO and the United States. “We defeated Ebola together.” She expects that now.

If not now then when?

But the politically central players – USA, Europe, China – are busy fighting the pandemic in their own country and the economic consequences with trillions. What is happening in the global south is currently barely on the radar.

The G20 can be a ray of hope. They at least announced at the end of March that they would support countries in need. Klaus Schilder believes: “The fact that the IMF and World Bank are open to debt relief is positive. There is a political window, now. “