Corona: The Queen invokes British self-discipline

Queen Elizabeth II of Britain has called on her people to respond to the coronavirus pandemic with characteristic British self-discipline and quiet determination. “I am addressing you at a time that I know is becoming increasingly challenging,” the Queen said to the British and Commonwealth in the television broadcast on Sunday evening. “A time of interruption of life in our country; a disorder that has plunged some people into grief, for many financial difficulties and for all of us, enormous changes in our daily lives.”

The speech is a sign that the government is increasingly concerned about the rapidly growing number of deaths from Covid-19 lung disease. The British Ministry of Health recorded the highest number of deaths in one day to date, with 708 deaths on Saturday. A total of 4,313 people have died of Covid-19 lung disease in British hospitals, including a five-year-old child. According to media reports, it is said to be the youngest victim of the corona pandemic in Great Britain.

The Queen alludes to World War II

In her speech, the Queen also thanked the employees of the National Health Service NHS and other people who are particularly challenged in the crisis. Hardly concealed, she alluded to the privations of the Second World War. She hoped “that the characteristics of self-discipline, quiet, good-natured determination, and compassion still characterize this country,” said the Queen. “And those who come after us will say that the British of this generation were as strong as ever.”

Apart from the traditional Christmas speeches, it is only the fourth unscheduled speech by the British head of state who has been in office since 1952. Elizabeth II had previously addressed the British in 2002 when her mother, Queen Mum, died, before Princess Diana was buried in 1997 and before the Gulf War began in 1991.