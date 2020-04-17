Corona virus in the US: residents demonstrate against measures

Watch the video: Michigan residents demonstrate against Corona measures.

Their patience, they say, is at an end. In front of the Capitol Building, the parliament, in Lansing, Michigan, demonstrators have caused a traffic jam. They turned against Governor Gretchen Whitmer. She had ordered the population to stay home because of the corona virus. “My husband is unemployed for the first time in life. We don’t really want any support. We want to continue working, we also have employees. We have to issue paychecks.” “I’m fed up with not being able to buy everything and not going to the hairdresser. It has to start again now.” Shops and schools were closed, and meetings such as the demonstration on Wednesday are not allowed. According to media reports, some of the demonstrators were armed. In the past few days, US citizens had also demonstrated against corona-related closures of arms deals.