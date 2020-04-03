Corona virus live ticker: +++ 23:40 Italy issues shopping vouchers for the needy +++

The Italian government wants to help families in need. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced that his government would spend 4.3 billion euros on it. The mayors of the municipalities should invest the money in shopping vouchers and food packages. Italy has already launched a € 25 billion stimulus package in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. All companies that are not classified as vital had to stop working.

+++ 22:59 France complains about 2300 dead +++

In France, more than 2,314 people have now died from coronavirus infection. The government said on Saturday evening that 319 further fatalities had been recorded within 24 hours. Prime Minister Edouard Philippe warned that the fight against the virus had only just begun. The first two weeks of April would be tougher than the last two weeks of March, he said. There is a curfew in France until at least April 15. Health Minister Olivier Véran said at the press conference with Philippe that the government had ordered more than a billion respirators, most of them in China. France itself can only make eight million masks a week.

+++ 22:13 US gun lobby sued shop closures +++

Gun shop closings as part of the anti-corona struggle – this is a no-go for the US arms lobby organization NRA. That is why the association has filed suit against, among others, the governor of the state, Gavin Newsom, and the Los Angeles sheriff, Alex Villanueva. Arms deals are vital deals that should remain open even in times of crisis, the NRA argues. “Preventing access to weapons inevitably blocks the constitutional right to (own) these weapons,” the complaint said.

+++ 21:21 Maas asks thousands of stranded Germans for patience +++

Because of the global corona virus crisis, more than 160,000 Germans have so far been brought back from abroad. Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas wrote on Twitter. He appealed to those still stranded abroad: “Please be patient if we have not yet been able to help you.” The Federal Government estimates the total number of those willing to return at around 200,000. At least 12,000 Germans are still stuck in New Zealand alone – also because the local government has suspended exits until March 31.

+++ 21:01 Turkey records a total of more than 100 dead +++

The number of coronavirus deaths in Turkey has risen to more than 100. Health minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that 16 other people had died within 24 hours. The total number of deaths is 108. 1704 new infections were registered. A total of 7402 people have been infected with the virus in Turkey so far.

+++ 20:15 US hospital ship anchored in front of L.A. +++

To relieve the hospitals in Los Angeles, a hospital ship of the US military is now in the port of the west coast metropolis. The “Mercy” with its 1000 beds will serve as an additional clinic, California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote on Twitter. Only patients who do not suffer from the new lung disease Covid-19 are to be treated on the ship.

+++ 19:38 Spain closes “non-vital companies” +++

The Spanish government has ordered the closure of all “non-vital” companies for two weeks in the fight against the corona pandemic. This is announced by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in Madrid. A similar rule also applies in Italy.

+++ 19:04 Trump indicates quarantine for New York +++

The US government is apparently considering sealing off parts of the country particularly affected by the corona virus, such as New York. “Some people would like to see New York quarantined because it is a hotspot,” President Donald Trump told the White House. “I would rather not do it, but maybe we need it.” In addition to New York, New Jersey and certain parts of Connecticut are also being considered, Trump said.

+++ 18:39 Vatican: Pope Francis is not infected +++

There are a total of six corona cases in the Vatican to date. Pope Francis is not one of them, as spokesman Matteo Bruni said. “I can confirm that neither the Holy Father nor his closest associates are affected,” he said. In the past 24 hours, the Vatican has seen two new infections among the Holy See staff and the citizens of the Vatican.

+++ 18:22 Italy reports more than 10,000 deaths +++

In Italy, the number of deaths from the lung disease Covid-19 passed the 10,000 mark. Civil protection reported 889 new deaths on Saturday. The total number of deaths rose to 10,023.

+++ 18:08 twelve people die in Wolfsburg nursing home +++

In a Wolfsburg nursing home, twelve residents died within a few days as a result of an infection with the corona virus. According to the city’s health department, 72 of the 165 or so senior citizens living in the facility are infected with the virus.

+++ 17:46 Russia makes borders completely tight +++

The fight against the corona virus is also in full swing in Russia – and has been a top priority for President Vladimir Putin since this week. Now the state closes its borders almost completely. From midnight on Monday night, traffic at all border crossings on roads, rail links, ports and pedestrian crossings will be “temporarily restricted”, according to a decree. The only exceptions are Russian diplomats and truck drivers. Russia already closed its borders to foreigners a week ago and stopped international flights on Thursday. According to official figures, 1,264 coronavirus infections have been diagnosed in Russia so far, four people have died.

+++ 17:24 Austria’s opposition criticizes declining test numbers +++

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz recently announced that the number of daily coronavirus tests in his country should reach 15,000. The opposition is now criticizing that the number of daily tests is declining. According to the Liberal Neos, it dropped from just under 5,000 at the beginning of the week to 3,200 on Friday. The opposition parties SPÖ and FPÖ also criticized the minus in the tests sharply. According to current results, around 7,995 people in Austria are infected with the corona virus, 68 died of Covid-19.

+++ 16:44 Luftwaffe prepares fleet for further sick flights on +++

The German Air Force has already completed the first rescue flights to northern Italy and France. The Bundeswehr is now working on upgrading its fleet of further transports of Covid 19 patients. An A310 and an A400M are currently on standby for medical evacuations, says a spokesman for the Air Force. Each of the planes can accommodate up to six intensive care patients. In addition, another A400M and a C-160 Transall should be upgraded to flying intensive care units. A specially equipped CH-53 helicopter could also be used.

+++ 16:04 deaths in the UK exceeds the 1000 mark +++

In the UK, the deaths from Covid-19 lung disease increased to 1,019. According to the London Ministry of Health, 260 people have died of coronavirus infection since yesterday. The number of confirmed infections rose to 17,089.

+++ 15:52 number of deaths in Switzerland increases to more than 200 +++

The number of deaths in Switzerland has risen to 235. 197 deaths were reported yesterday. The number of infected people in the country is also increasing continuously. According to the Federal Office of Public Health (BAG), there are currently 13,213 laboratory-confirmed cases, 1052 more than yesterday. “At the moment there are 280 patients on one ventilator,” says the head of the BAG department “Communicable Diseases”, Daniel Koch. At the same time, he emphasizes that no intensive care unit in Switzerland is overloaded.

+++ 15:29 Bundeswehr successfully flies out patients from Bergamo +++

The Bundeswehr has successfully flown six Italian Corona patients from Bergamo to Germany. The plane landed at Cologne / Bonn Airport, as the Air Force announced on Twitter. From there they were transported to clinics in Cologne, Bonn and Bochum. In addition, two patients from Metz in northeastern France were brought to Essen by Bundeswehr helicopter, where they are to be treated at the university hospital, as a spokeswoman for the North Rhine-Westphalian state government said.

+++ 14:55 Boris Johnson’s sister-in-law is also infected +++

The sister-in-law of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, like the head of government, was also infected with the corona virus. The “Daily Mail” Gabriela Maia said that she had tested positive for Covid-19. The 30-year-old is the wife of Boris Johnson’s half-brother Max Johnson. Like Carrie Symonds, the Prime Minister’s girlfriend, Maia is pregnant. She is fine and praying that nothing happened to her baby, she said. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced yesterday that he had tested positive for the corona virus. There are currently 14,543 Sars-CoV-2 infections identified (including 4,637 in the Greater London area) and 759 fatalities in the UK.

+++ 14:04 Prevent further catastrophe: UN call for ceasefire in Syria +++

The United Nations has called for a ceasefire on the first cases of Covid-19 lung disease in Syria. Another disaster must be prevented, said the head of the UN commission of inquiry for Syria, Paulo Pinheiro, in Geneva. After nine years of civil war, many health care facilities were destroyed, and Pinheiro warned that 70 percent of the people who had once worked in the healthcare sector had left the country. The commission emphasized that attacks on helpers, clinics and the transport of medicines in particular had to be stopped immediately.

+++ 13:31 Lambrecht outraged about the freeze of large companies +++

Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht of the SPD has outraged the stop of rent payments for shops of large companies. “If financially strong companies simply no longer pay their rents, it is indecent and unacceptable,” she said in Berlin. The Corona Aid Laws provide no basis for this. It continues to apply: “Of course, tenants have to pay their rent. If they actually experience serious payment difficulties as a result of the crisis, they can only be terminated for a limited period.” Previously, well-known retail companies such as Deichmann and H&M had stopped paying rent for their branches in Germany due to the ordered closings.

+++ 13:02 Premier Johnson in criticism: Too lax handling of the virus? +++

After British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his health minister Matt Hancock became aware of Covid-19, there has been growing criticism of the UK government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. John Ashton, a former regional director of the National Health Service NHS, accused the government of indolence. This applies both to the measures in the country and to their personal behavior, both were “too slow”. On Wednesday Johnson answered questions from MPs in the cramped parliament. “I was surprised that Question Time was held – it was clearly unnecessary,” Ashton told The Guardian.

+++ 12:49 Corona patients from France are treated in Berlin +++

Berlin admits six seriously ill Corona patients from France. They should come to the Charité this Saturday, said a spokeswoman for the Senate. According to the information, the infected are brought by plane from the University Clinic of Strasbourg to Berlin in order to receive intensive medical treatment in the hospital. Berlin’s mayor Michael Müller from the SPD had agreed on Wednesday with Charité’s chief, Professor Heyo K. Kroemer, to admit Corona patients. Transport from Italy is also currently being prepared.

+++ 12:43 Iran registers thousands of new infections in a short time +++

In Iran, the number of deaths from the novel corona virus has risen to more than 2,500. 139 more people have died as a result of their coronavirus infection since Friday, said a spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Tehran. In addition, 3076 new cases of infection were registered within 24 hours, said the spokesman Kianusch Jahanpur. The total number of infections is 35,408.

+++ 12:20 Spain reports more than 800 corona deaths in 24 hours +++

In Spain, which is particularly hard hit by the coronavirus, 832 new fatalities were recorded within 24 hours. The Ministry of Health announced. It is the highest increase that has been registered in the country so far. Overall, the number of deaths is 5690. Today, 72,248 infections were also reported after 64,059 on Friday, as the Ministry of Health reports. Meanwhile, Spain is now using the military to transport the corpses to Italy. This was announced by the Ministry of Health in the Official Journal. The armed forces would be deployed for the duration of the alert because of the large number of deaths and the lack of available funeral homes.

+++ 12:18 Hessen gets 2.8 million respirators from China +++

Around 2.8 million urgently needed respiratory masks have arrived at Frankfurt Airport for Hesse. This was confirmed by the Hessian Ministry of Social Affairs. The logistics service providers DB Schenker and Lufthansa Cargo had previously announced a corresponding delivery. Economy Minister Tarek Al-Wazir and Social Minister Kai Klose, both from the Greens, received around 12.7 tons of medical material on Friday. The approximately 6,000 boxes had arrived in Germany on a passenger plane from Shanghai. The Ministry of Economic Affairs now wants to redistribute the goods.

+++ 12:10 Mecklenburg-Vorpommern reports the first corona death +++

A person died for the first time in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania due to a coronavirus infection. The Ministry of Health announced that it was a 57-year-old man from the Ludwigslust-Parchim district who had been on a skiing holiday in Austria at the beginning of March.

+++ 12:04 German corona patient dies in Cyprus +++

A 67-year-old German tourist died in Cyprus as a result of a coronavirus infection. This was announced by the hospital in the Turkish-occupied northern part of the island, reports the Cypriot state television (RIK). Two days ago, a 42-year-old German math professor died on the Greek island of Crete from pulmonary embolism as a result of an infection with the new Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

+++ 11:59 number of infected in Germany increases to more than 50,000 +++

According to calculations by ntv.de, the number of infected people in Germany has risen to 51,124. So far, 356 people have died from the coronavirus. North Rhine-Westphalia had the most infections with 12,744 cases, followed by Bavaria (11,150) and Baden-Württemberg (9,781). The data are based on information from the Robert Koch Institute and the authorities of the federal states.

+++ 11:26 Turkey massively limits train traffic and domestic flights +++

Turkey is stopping train connections between cities and slowing down domestic air traffic. From midnight only larger cities would be served, the head of Turkish Airlines Bilal Eksi tweeted. According to the railway authority, train traffic between cities will be suspended from Saturday until further notice.

+++ 11:02 EU Commission plans to gradually end the restrictions +++

The European Commission is working on a common exit strategy for all EU countries to gradually lift the exit restrictions in the Corona crisis. With experts, she is examining “when we could gradually loosen the measures of ‘social distance’ again,” said Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen. “The important thing is: this must not happen too early, because otherwise there is a risk that the virus will flare up again,” said von der Leyen. “On the other hand, it has to go as quickly as possible so that our economy does not continue to suffer unnecessarily. We rely on the advice of doctors, but also of business experts who are familiar with supply chains.”

+++ 10:37 Merkel thanks “with all my heart” to citizens +++

Chancellor Angela Merkel thanked the citizens in a podcast published on the Federal Government’s website. “When I see today how almost everyone has completely changed their behavior, how the vast majority of you really avoid any unnecessary contact, precisely because it can also involve a risk of infection, I simply want to say: Thank you, wholeheartedly thank you.” No one can say how long this difficult time will last. So please ask: “Be patient.” The number of new infections per day does not yet signal that the rules are relaxed.

+++ 10:27 Ireland hopes to reduce restrictions soon +++

Ireland could alleviate everyday restrictions due to the corona virus in just under two weeks. On April 12, Irish Health Minister Simon Harris hopes to completely drop or reduce some of the restrictions, Reuters reports. A prerequisite for this is a decrease in the number of new patients in intensive care. A return to normalcy is not in sight until April 12th. “Let’s be honest with each other, these are measures we need to continue working with,” said Harris.

+++ 10:04 Russia suspends doping controls for the time being +++

Russia has left open when the doping controls on athletes suspended due to the corona pandemic will resume. The head of the Russian anti-doping agency Rusada, Yuri Ganus, will inform the public about this. Despite the spreading virus, Rusada continues her work. “You can fully rely on us.” However, his agency adhered to the Russian government’s requirements and suspended controls, Ganus said. President Vladimir Putin had ordered a week off as a measure against the corona pandemic.

+++ 09:40 Thailand registers more than 100 new infected +++

In Thailand, the authorities have registered 109 new infections with the corona virus and one dead. This increases the number of infected people in the country to 1,245, and six people have died. 17 of the newly reported contagions were probably introduced, the authorities said. In Thailand, the government had declared a state of emergency that would last until April 30th.

+++ 09:06 Minister of Transport Scheuer wants to support truck drivers +++

Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer wants to help truck drivers, as he told the newspapers of the Funke media group. “They keep goods and goods traffic running, ensure a stable supply. To do this, they also have to be well supplied, with food, toilets and showers on highways and in logistics centers,” said the CSU politician. For this reason, the company plans to set up washing and toilet containers together with the logistics industry where they are needed but are not currently available.

+++ 08:31 new infections in Tokyo reach maximum value +++

In Tokyo, 50 new infections with the corona virus were registered in one day, as the broadcaster NHK reports. No other day has so many new cases been reported in the Japanese capital. The governor Yuriko Koike had asked the more than ten million people in Tokyo and the surrounding area not to leave the house by April 12, unless it was absolutely necessary.

+++ 07:49 pandemic forces crab fishermen to stop fishing +++

Just started the season, crab fishermen on the German North Sea coast have to take a break because of the corona crisis. “The current situation is that we will remain lying next week. Catch stop,” said the managing director of the producer group of the German crab fishermen, Kai-Arne Schmidt. “In Morocco, they also have the virus. In Morocco, the crabs are poultry, so production is collapsing.” Pulen in Morocco is not the only problem, according to Günter Klever, managing director of the North Sea Coast Fisheries Community. “Demand is stagnating because the restaurants are closed.”

+++ 07:24 Bundeswehr flies Italian Covid 19 patients from +++

A Bundeswehr Medevac Airbus took off in the morning from Cologne in the direction of Bergamo to fly six Italian Covid 19 patients to Germany. “In times of greatest need, it goes without saying that we stand by our friends,” said Federal Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. “That is why we are now bringing seriously ill patients from Italy to Germany for treatment with our flying intensive care unit. This is an important sign of solidarity. Europe must stick together.”

+++ 07:15 China reports further “imported cases” +++

In China, the number of “imported cases” of the corona virus has risen again. According to the Beijing Health Commission, 54 other diseases in people who entered China were detected. In total, China already has more than 600 such cases. In addition, three other people died from Covid-19. So far, China has reported a total of 81,394 coronavirus infections, including 3,295 deaths and 74,971 cured patients.

+++ 06:31 South Korea reports more than 100 new infections +++

South Korea reports 146 new infections. The total number of known diseases is now 9478, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control.

+++ 06:05 Chancellor Braun: Corona restrictions remain until April 20 +++

Chancellor-in-Office Helge Braun has made it clear that there will be no relaxation of the existing restrictions in the corona pandemic before April 20. “We are not talking about any relief until April 20,” the CDU politician told the “Tagesspiegel”. “Until then, all measures will remain in place.” Older people would have to reckon with contact restrictions for much longer than younger people. “One thing is common to all models, no matter how we decide: that the older and pre-ill people in our society must be effectively protected against infection until there is a vaccine,” said Braun.

+++ 05:41 Karliczek used quarantine productively +++

In her nine-day quarantine at home, Federal Education Minister Anja Karliczek has found that the ministry can also be run from home. “I fully digitally set up – and hurried from conference call to video format,” said the CDU politician to the editorial network Germany. “I had earplugs in my ear for half a day. In the end, I did as much as if I had been in the Ministry.” Some things are even faster and more structured on the phone than at the conference table. Karliczek had quarantined at home because she had attended an event with a person who had later tested positive for Corona.

+++ 04:59 winemakers switch to digital wine tasting +++

Also – and perhaps especially – in times of isolation, wine lovers appreciate a good drop. Because wine tasting is difficult at the moment, the winemaker is now visiting virtually in several wine regions. Ansgar Schmitz, managing director of the Moselwein association, explains the principle: customers generally order trial packages and virtually agree with their winemaker at a specific time. The latter then presents the wines via live stream via the Internet. “Everyone tries in their four walls, but still together with other wine friends and the winemaker,” says Schmitz. The whole thing has one advantage in any case: the question of who will drive afterwards is not necessary.

+++ 04:24 Bundeswehr hospitals increase intensive care beds +++

The Bundeswehr is doubling the capacity for intensive care in its five hospitals. In addition, in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, reservists with medical training are also called upon to volunteer, the Bundeswehr Inspector General, Eberhard Zorn, told Mannheimer Morgen. “We already have 5000 responses.” He can imagine that soldiers can also take on tasks through administrative assistance where civilian services have already been exhausted. A barracks could serve as a transshipment point for medical material or transports could be taken over, said Zorn.

+++ 03:31 rapid test delivers result in five minutes +++

A rapid test has been approved in the United States, which is intended to detect infection with coronavirus within a few minutes. The test kits were evaluated by a mobile laboratory that was only about the size of a toaster and could therefore also be used outside of hospitals, the manufacturer said. After five minutes it can be seen whether a sample is infected with Sars-CoV-2, a confirmed negative result should be available after 13 minutes. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the test was approved as part of an emergency procedure until further notice. The manufacturer said it plans to produce around five million tests within a month.

+++ 02:52 Hundreds of thousands apply for emergency aid +++

The billions in aid for companies decided by the federal government in the wake of the Corona crisis are in high demand. As a survey by the “Bild” newspaper among the federal states showed, the responsible authorities received at least 360,000 applications for immediate help from the self-employed and small businesses within a few days. 138.5 million euros have already been ordered to pay. The majority made up payments from Bavaria.

+++ 02:11 Trump does not abide by its own rules +++

President Donald’s guidelines for combating the corona virus stipulate that over ten people should be avoided. In the White House you obviously don’t see it that closely. A total of 15 cabinet members, advisors, members of Congress and senators crowded around the President in the Oval Office when he signed a law yesterday that is to pump around $ 2 trillion into the troubled US economy. None of the attendees adhered to the two-meter safety distance proposed by the United States Department of Health at the ceremony.

+++ 01:36 Wuhan returns to normal +++

While contact bans are being introduced worldwide and curfews tightened, Wuhan is gradually returning to everyday life: the isolation of the metropolis has ended and entry is permitted again. However, the exit ban is still valid until April 8th. The subway traffic has started again on Saturday and the first shopping centers will open their doors next week. The banks in Wuhan had already been reopened in the past few days, and the city buses also began operating. The residents are still encouraged to avoid unnecessary journeys and the elderly should avoid local transport.

+++ 00:57 Mercedes offers 3D printers for medical technology +++

Mercedes-Benz offers its support in the production of medical equipment. With the help of 3D printers, individual components that are urgently needed in medical technology could be manufactured, the Daimler subsidiary announced. One is also in contact with the state government of Baden-Württemberg.

+++ 00:08 Airbnb stops marketing +++

Blocked borders, canceled flights – this is not the time to think about travel. The slump in tourism activities also hits Airbnb hard. The mediation platform therefore ceases all marketing activities. In addition, the majority of new hires are to be stopped and bonus payments for employees are being held back, reports the portal “The Information”, citing insiders. Airbnb wants to keep cash reserves in the face of a decline in bookings.

+++ 23:39 Irish have to stay at home from midnight +++

Ireland also restricts its citizens’ freedom of movement. Prime Minister Leo Varadkar says that everyone should stay at home from midnight. Exceptions only apply to those whose work is essential, to health and social care workers. The apartment may only be left for shopping for groceries, short sports activities and mandatory family visits. All outdoor gatherings are prohibited outside the family. Public transport may only be used by employees whose work is essential. The measures apply until April 12. In Ireland, the number of confirmed cases of infection has risen since yesterday from 1819 to 2121, with a total of 22 virus deaths.

<img alt=”37e84525b3cef2cfef29496397e77f04.jpg “src =” https://apps-cloud.n-tv.de/img/21675239-1585346008000/16-9/750/37e84525b3cef2cfef29496397e77f04.jy “load = “ The Eiffel Tower is particularly illuminated these days. (Photo: imago images / PanoramiC)

+++ 22:58 Eiffel Tower thanks with “Merci” +++

In solidarity with the helpers in the fight against the corona pandemic, the Eiffel Tower in Paris is illuminated for the first time in the evening with special light and the lettering “Merci” (thank you). In the future, the word “Merci” should always be projected onto the Parisian landmark at 8 p.m., the city of Paris announced on Friday. From 8:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., the tower will remind Parisians to stay at home. The words “Restez chez vous” and “Stay at Home” should appear alternately on the tower. In the end, the Eiffel Tower had sparkled longer than usual in the evening, thanks to the hospital staff.

+++ 22:25 Tirol threatens class action in the Ischgl scandal +++

Around 400 skiers could join a class action lawsuit against the Tyrolean authorities for a late reaction to the onset of the coronavirus epidemic. The Austrian Consumer Protection Association (VSV) said that around 400 people, two hundred and fifty of them Germans, had registered just two days after a corresponding call. Most would have vacationed in Ischgl and in the Paznaun valley.

The association had previously filed a complaint against the Tyrolean governor Günther Platter, mayor, cable car companies and other officials. At the same time, he launched a Europe-wide call to potential sufferers who assume that they were infected with the new type of corona virus during a skiing holiday in Tyrol.

+++ 22:05 USA skip 100,000 mark +++

In the United States, 100,040 people have tested positive for the corona virus. According to Reuters data, this remains the highest number of infections worldwide. In China, where the pandemic started, 81,340 infections have been confirmed, in Italy, 86,498. Shortly before, US President Donald Trump signed the $ 2.2 trillion aid package to tackle the corona crisis.

The ECB headquarters in Frankfurt am Main. (Photo: imago images / Dirk Sattler)

+++ 21:53 ECB advises banks to waive dividends +++ The European Central Bank asked banks in the euro area not to pay dividends to their shareholders during the corona pandemic. The recommendation applied at least until October 1, 2020 and affected distributions for the 2019 and 2020 financial years, the central bank announced on Friday. The credit institutions should not buy back their own shares during this period. The aim of the recommendation is to strengthen the ability of banks to cope with losses and to support lending to households and companies. The Federal Association of German Banks called the ECB recommendation “justifiable” in the current crisis situation.

+++ 21:35 Trump activates war economy law against GM +++

US President Donald Trump activated a war economy law in the corona virus crisis to force the car maker General Motors to produce ventilators. General Motors (GM) “wasted time,” Trump said. He therefore uses the so-called “Defense Production Act”, with which companies can be obliged to manufacture certain goods. Trump had previously insulted the company on Twitter.

Voluntary quarantine, otherwise it becomes more strict: Erdogan addresses all Turks. (Photo: AP)

+++ 21:15 Erdogan sends all Turks in quarantine +++

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calls on his more than 80 million compatriots to voluntarily quarantine. People shouldn’t leave their homes unless they need to buy things they need. You should follow the requirements if you want to avoid stricter measures. In the fight against the spread of the corona virus, all international flights would also be canceled, Erdogan announced. All 30 major cities in the country would set up pandemic councils to take further precautionary measures if necessary.

+++ 21:05 Bolsonaro changes crisis course +++

Now take the crisis seriously: Brazil’s President Bolsonaro. (Photo: REUTERS)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has announced billions in aid for small and medium-sized companies affected by the corona crisis. Bolsonaro said at a conference with the head of the Brazilian central bank that his government would provide 40 billion reals, equivalent to seven billion euros, for such operations. Bolsonaro had been criticized nationwide this week for questioning the containment measures imposed on coronavirus by several state governors. The head of state accused the governors of ruining Brazil and causing “social chaos”.

+++ 20:45 LKA warns companies against false emergency aid requests +++

The State Criminal Police Office in Baden-Württemberg calls cybercriminal activity in the wake of the corona epidemic “particularly heinous”: the authority warns companies in the southwest of fraudsters in connection with emergency corona aid. Pages appeared on the Internet asking companies in trouble to fill out and upload a supposed form for this, the LKA said. Some of the companies were specifically contacted by phone and referred to the website. The caller pretended to be a member of the official agencies to handle emergency aid. The police warned against disclosing personal and company data on such fake sites on the Internet. Instead, companies should only use the websites of official state agencies – such as ministries and state development banks with the support of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry – to apply for emergency aid.

+++ 20:31 Italian President claims European solidarity +++

Italian President Sergio Mattarella calls on Europeans to take new initiatives to combat the corona virus threat. The President said in one of his rare television speeches to the population that the European Union had to react before it was too late. New initiatives are essential. Old ways of thinking that would have lost touch with reality given the dramatic state of the continent would have to be overcome. “I hope that everyone will fully understand the seriousness of the threat to Europe before it is too late.”

Note: The most important developments of the previous day on the current situation around the global coronavirus pandemic can Read them here.