Corona virus news: Thousands demonstrate in German cities against corona rules

On Munich’s Marienplatz have on Saturday around 3,000 people, some disregarding all Corona distance rules, demonstrated against what they considered to be strict infection protection regulations in Bavaria and Germany. The demonstration had been registered, but only for 80 participants, said a spokesman for the Munich Police Headquarters.

The demonstrators were concerned with the protection of fundamental rights. According to eyewitnesses, demonstrators in connection with the corona pandemic have accused politicians and medical practitioners of panicking and curtailing the fundamental rights of the population. Opponents of vaccination were also among the demonstrators.

The police tried to use loudspeaker announcements to press for compliance, the spokesman said. For reasons of proportionality, the law enforcement officers would have let the demonstration go and not dissolved it. All participants had behaved peacefully.