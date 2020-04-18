CORONA VIRUS THE CURRENT SITUATION: Turkey and the world to the provincial and district choir virus (coronavirus) number of cases and deaths table

WHAT IS THE LAST SITUATION IN THE USA?



The New York Times (NYT) newspaper wrote that there are striking figures on the number of people who died in the elderly nursing homes in the US, the “epicenter” of the Kovid-19 outbreak.

According to the newspaper, at least 6 thousand 900 people died in the elderly nursing homes due to coronavirus. This number corresponds to about one-fifth of virus deaths in the USA.

“Elderly care homes are like mass graves”

“Elderly nursing homes are like mass graves. These centers are overcrowded and there are not enough staff. A single Kovid-19 patient leads to slaughter,” ex-New York Vice Governor and Founder of Infection Disease Reduction Committee found, Betsy McCaughey. used the expression.

Nursing home workers speaking to NYT stated that there were not enough personal protection equipment during the epidemic, and therefore the lives of both themselves and the elderly living in the nursing homes were in danger.

Letter from the member of the House of Representatives to the Minister of Health

Bennie Thompson, Head of the House of Representatives Internal Security Committee and Deputy Mississippi, sent a letter to US Minister of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, about the problems in nursing homes.

Pointing out that he received letters from many people working in nursing homes, Thompson pointed out that it is an enigma to see the way for nursing homes at the point of distribution of medical equipment and personal protection equipment.

The first epidemic in the USA was also in a nursing home

According to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1.3 million people stay in 15,600 nursing homes across the country.

The first coronavirus outbreak in the USA occurred in a nursing home in Washington, where tens of people died.

US health officials noted that conditions in nursing homes increased virus cases and deaths.