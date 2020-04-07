Corona virus worldwide – +++ China: No new corona deaths for the first time +++ Exit strategy for the EU

Japan’s head of government Shinzo Abe has declared a state of emergency for the greater Tokyo area and other provinces due to the spread of the corona virus.

Abe called on the citizens to stay at home as far as possible, apart from running errands. However, this is not a hard isolation like in Italy or France. At the same time, the right-wing conservative announced the largest economic stimulus package ever with a volume of 108 trillion yen (916 billion euros). “Japan’s economy is facing the greatest post-war crisis,” said Abe.

The state of emergency continues until May 6 for Tokyo, the three neighboring provinces Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitma as well as Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka. The population is encouraged to stay in their homes if possible. However, citizens cannot be punished for failure to do so under the law, nor can companies be forced to stop working.

However, the declaration of a state of emergency in Japan, with its penchant for conformity, is likely to put psychological pressure on citizens to follow the calls of the state authorities.

Reducing contact with other people is important to contain the infections, says Abe. In view of the increasing number of infections, the health system is in a “crisis situation”.

In the event that hospitals run out of capacity and new ones have to be built quickly, the authorities can expropriate private land and houses if the owners refuse without good reason.

Abe assured the citizens that the trains and buses will continue to operate as usual, banks will continue to work and there will also be no disruption to the electricity and water supply. Against the background of panic buying toilet paper, the Prime Minister also warned not to listen to false rumors and to act prudently.

Critics had accused Abe of not taking the situation seriously at first and responding inadequately. His government was also accused of not getting enough tests, allegedly to keep infection rates low with a view to the Olympic Games.

Since the games were recently postponed to the summer of next year because of the pandemic, infection rates in Japan have increased significantly. There are now more than 4,800 cases. There are more than 100 deaths.