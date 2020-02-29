Coronation Street abuser Geoff ‘set for prison as Alya finally discovers cameras’

Coronation Street’s Geoff Metcalfe could be set to serve time as fans have predicted that his abusive behaviour is going to end in Yasmeen being killed

Coronation Street ‘s Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) was left livid during tonight’s episode as Yasmeen revealed to Alya her cleaning had hurt her back.

The Coronation Street cast was fuming as he told his wife not to blame him for her injury, knowing that he makes her obsessively clean the house.

However, fans have been left baffled as they have been wondering how Yasmeen hasn’t managed to find the cameras that Geoff has put around the house.

As Alya looks into the housework and why it is causing Yasmeen so much pain, could she end up finding the cameras?

One fan posted: “Why hasn’t Yasmeen seen all those cameras vile Geoff put up with the amount of cleaning she does?”

Another added: “Alya has got Geoff’s number.”

A third chipped in: “Alya’s finally going to find out what Geoff has been doing to Yasmeen.”

Could Alya finally be about to discover Geoff’s hidden abuse?

Fans have been predicting that the storyline is going to end in Geoff being sent to prison, as UK law has recently changed to make coercive control a crime.

Looks like Geoff could be heading behind bars…

Meanwhile, he has started targeting Alya to try and distract her from his abuse, telling her that her work at Speed Daal has become sloppy.

As she argued, he pointed out that people had been leaving her nasty reviews, upsetting her.

Many fans think that it is secretly Geoff, and he is trying to undermine her confidence.

Is he the one behind it?

Corrie continues on Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.