Coronation Street actor set to return to work after self-isolating for two weeks

A Coronation Street cast member is returning to work after self-isolating as a precaution over coronavirus.

Health professionals have advised the cast member that they can go back to the set of the hit soap when they are next due to film.

The actor had themselves in self-isolation for two weeks after returning from a holiday abroad due to fears over Covid-19.

The unnamed actor made the decision as a precaution and ITV insisted there has been ‘minimal’ disruption to the soap’s filming schedule.

A representative for Coronation Street told MailOnline: ‘The Coronation Street cast member referred to in reports this morning has been advised by health professionals that they are not required to self isolate.

‘Following this advice they will be returning to work when they are next scheduled to film. The initial personal decision was taken as a precautionary measure.’

It comes amid fears the TV world faces serious disruption from the virus, with live studio shows forced to ‘vet’ members of the audience to check they are healthy.

A source told The Mirror: ‘The actor spoke to health professionals after coming back home.

‘They aren’t displaying any symptoms but were advised to self-isolate as a precautionary measure because of where they had been. We film six to eight weeks in advance so there has been room for manoeuvre.’

It is not clear where the star was on holiday, but the Government recently ramped up its advice on self-isolation to include Britons who felt ill after returning from any part of Italy.

Previously Public Health England only asked travellers who spent time in the north of the country – the centre of Europe’s escalating crisis – to quarantine themselves for two weeks at home if they had a runny nose or cough.

Travellers returning to Britain with cold-like symptoms from China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Japan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Myanmar, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam are also told to self-isolate and call NHS 111.

Britons who have visited Iran, Hubei province in China, Daegu or Cheongdo in South Korea or 11 towns locked down in the north of Italy are told to isolate themselves even if they are asymptomatic.

The TV industry face being badly affected by the virus, with entertainment shows filmed in front of a live audience thought to be particularly at risk.

There are plans in place to vet audience members to ensure they do not show any flu-like symptoms, according to industry website Deadline.

One programme believed to be under threat is BBC1’s Celebrity Race Across The World, which sees contestants travelling across several countries, some of which could now be coronavirus hotspots.

The outbreak could also hit broadcasters’ bottom lines, with ITV revealing that travel companies are deferring their TV advertising because of the disease. The channel said advertising revenue was set to drop 10 per cent in April.

Referring to the virus’s impact on broadcast content, ITV boss Carolyn McCall said the channel had come up with a ‘contingency plan by programme genre’.

She said managers ‘haven’t had to change anything on the production side” but that staff were facing limitations on their foreign travel.

It comes as the number of cases of coronavirus in the UK rose to 116, with the first confirmed death reported at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

There have been 105 in England, six in Scotland, three in Northern Ireland and two in Wales.