Coronation Street teases Shona Ramsey return amid David Platt split twist

Coronation Street favourite Shona Ramsey is set to make a return to our screens later this year as Julia Goulding heads back to work after going on maternity leave, but will she and David split?

Coronation Street have confirmed that Shona Ramsey actress Julia Goulding has returned to work after enjoying maternity leave.

The soap star gave birth to a baby boy named Franklin on November 30 but it hasn’t taken long for Julia to jump back into Shona’s shoes and return to the cobbles.

Shona was last seen with major memory loss after being shot by Derek Milligan on Christmas Day, and she later sought specialist treatment at a hospital in Leeds, cutting off contact with her husband David Platt.

The intense bloodbath also saw Gary Windass also get shot as well as the death of Robert Preston and gun man Derek.

The official Twitter account announced Coronation Street spoilers as they teased Julia’s return to work on Friday with a short clip of the actress alongside the caption: “Guess who was back filming with us this week? We’ve missed you! Julia Goulding #SaturdaySneakPeek #Corrie #BehindTheScenes.”

In the clip, Julia said: “Hi everyone, you may be wondering why I am wearing my Coronation Street warm coat – it’s ’cause Shona’s back.”

Fans of the ITV soap soap were delighted to see Julia back on set and rushed to there keyboards to become back to new mum.

One Corrie viewer penned: “So happy to see her back.”

A second excited fan added: “What fantastic news. Great to see her back.”

A third wrote: “Yes my favourite Corrie actress is back.”

Meanwhile, celebrating the birth of her baby son via Instagram announcement, Julia shared a picture alongside her partner Ben Silver.

“Thank you to the lovely couple in the park who took this picture for us: Taken as I was in early labour on my due date,” she wrote.

“The next day Ben and I welcomed our baby son into the world. Franklin Wolf Silver born on 30/11/19.

“He’s changed our lives for the better in every way. I feel like I’ve known him my whole life.”

Will Shona and David manage to work things out as she returns to the cobbles?

Coronation Street continues on ITV on Monday at 7.30pm