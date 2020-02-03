Coronation Street turns racy as Tracy Barlow strips naked for Steve sex scene

Coronation Street’s Steve McDonald and Tracy Barlow sent fans wild as they stripped off for a steamy sex scene during tonight’s episode

Coronation Street’s Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) and Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) stunned fans as they stripped off for a raunchy night in a hotel.

The Coronation Street cast members ditched their clothes as they prepared for a romp away from home, but Tracy was left livid as she demanded more romance from Steve.

She asked him for a romantic massage as she took off her clothes to be treated by her husband, leaving fans in hysterics.

One fan posted on social media: “GTF outta the way Steve. I’ll massage Tracy haha.”

Another added: “Steve giving Tracy a massage in Corrie was so funny.”

A third chipped in: “Lmaoooo how am I watching Steve give Tracey a massage.”

A fourth chipped in: “I’ll give Tracy a massage after?”

The pair ended up having a heart to heart about their marriage as Tracy admitted that she thought she loved Steve more than he loves her.

Steve denied this, as the pair decided to give things another go.

Tracy had previously admitted to cheating on Steve with Paula Martin on New Year’s Eve, as she and the lawyer had a one night stand.

It looks like the pair are finally moving on from the betrayal.

Meanwhile, fans were horrified as Yasmeen was bullied by her husband once again as he blamed her for ruining his magic trick.

He branded her a “b***h” on stage after trying to suffocate her in a coffin on stage, after forcing her into being his assistant.

Yasmeen seemed to realise how much her husband has been manipulating her, but will she finally do something about it?

Corrie continues on Wednesday at 7.30pm on ITV.