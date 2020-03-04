Coronation Street’s Ian Bartholomew hints at ‘perverse’ Geoff abuse after chicken death

Coronation Street actor Ian Bartholomew admitted filming the devastating abuse scenes on Corrie left him feeling uncomfortable, as Geoff Metcalfe’s twisted behaviour intensifies

Coronation Street actor Ian Bartholomew has spoken out about his role as Corrie villain Geoff Metcalfe, following last week’s unsettling scenes.

Geoff has been manipulating and controlling wife Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) for months, forcing her to bend to his every demand.

Friday night saw the sick restauranteur slaughtering Yasmeen’s beloved chicken Charlotte Bronte, and serving it up for dinner.

After she chowed down on the chicken dish, Geoff cruelly revealed he had murdered her feathered friend.

Yasmeen was inconsolable and spent the night sobbing by the chicken coop, mourning Charlotte Bronte’s death.

Speaking to The Mirror, Ian opened up about the role, admitting he felt “uncomfortable” filming certain scenes of cruelty.

He said: “He’s now becoming not just manipulative but mean and nasty and intentionally so.

“Killing her chicken is a turning point because he starts to enjoy his cruelty in some twisted, perverse way.”

The soap star explained that he kept the character in a “box”, which helps him to disassociate from Geoff’s evil ways once filming wraps.

He said: “I’m finding it hard and there are uncomfortable scenes, such as when he pushed his phone into Yasmeen’s face to film her.

“I have to put Geoff in a box and open it when I need it.”

Speaking in an ITV video last week, Corrie story supervisor Lindsay Williams explained the soap’s decision to feature the harrowing abuse storyline over recent months.

She said: “The slow nature of this, over time it gets worse for Yasmeen, over time Geoff pushes it a little bit more.”

“Admittedly it’s been a long-running story, it’s kinda been going on since the moment Geoff arrived, but we wanted to show the reality of how someone can end up in this kind of situation.”

Will Yasmeen ever escape Geoff’s twisted clutches?

Coronation Street airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm.