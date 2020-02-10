Coronation Street’s Ken Barlow exits cobbles in gobsmacking 10,000th episode twist

Ken Barlow decided to move out of Coronation Street for the first time in a shock 10,000th episode twist last night. He has moved to a luxury retirement home with girlfriend Claudia Colby

Coronation Street legend Ken Barlow, who has lived on the famous Cobbles for the entirety of the show’s 60 year history, will move into a nearby retirement village.

It marks the end of an era for the ageing character, played for decades by Bill Roache.

But the actor is not leaving the show.

Instead producers have promised more comedy capers as Ken and his girlfriend Claudia Colby, played by Rula Lenska, settle into the nearby Still Waters Luxury retirement complex.

They will form friendships with new neighbours Norris Cole and Freda Burgess and make a new enemy in fellow resident Charles, a new character played by Michael Elwyn.

Talking about the big change for his character, Bill said: “This is a big decision for Ken but in some ways he thinks it is now or never.

“He has lived on the same street his whole life and in the same house for most of it.

“He feels that he had a chance to move away with Martha on the barge but he let her go.

“Part of him regretted that.

“He doesn’t want to make the same mistake again and Claudia is very persuasive.”

He added: “It seems fitting that Ken makes this decision in the 10,000th episode but it will be strange not filming in Number 1 after all this time.”

Ken has lived in Number 1 for the majority of his life but was born at Number 3.

He also went to Canada for more than a year in 2013 to look after his grandson Adam, played by Sam Robertson – but never moved out.

The plot was devised to explain Bill’s absence as he faced sex assault charges, which he was cleared of.

Ken appeared in the very first episode of the soap back in 1960, alongside other iconic character such as Elsie Tanner and Ena Sharples.

Coronation Street continues Monday night at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV