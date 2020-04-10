Coronavirus: 1,783 dead in the United States in 24 hours

The United States has recorded 1,783 deaths from the new coronavirus in 24 hours, according to a count at 8:30 p.m. local time at Johns Hopkins University.

This daily toll, lower than that of the previous day (+1,973 dead), brings to 16,478 the total number of deaths recorded in the United States, the country most bereaved by the pandemic after Italy.

For two consecutive days, Tuesday and Wednesday, the country recorded nearly 2,000 deaths in 24 hours, the worst daily reports in the world since the start of the pandemic.

Over 25% of reported cases worldwide

The United States alone also accounts for more than a quarter of the officially declared cases in the world, with more than 460,000 cases in total, according to Johns Hopkins figures, continuously updated.

The United States records since the middle of last week more than 1,000 new daily deaths, despite the containment measures which have been gradually implemented, State by State.