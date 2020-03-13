Coronavirus: 5 key football questions including whether Liverpool will win Premier League

The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to football being suspended for the forseeable future – and it will have big implications on things like the Premier League title

Premier League officials have announced the suspension of the season until April 3 at the earliest following an emergency meeting in London, due to the continual spread of coronavirus.

This comes after all major European leagues suspended their season earlier in the week – and several Premier League teams and their staff are now being forced to self-isolate.

It is now unknown how this will impact the future of the season, with league leaders Liverpool within touching distance of their first league title in 30 years.

The race for promotion places in the Championship and the fight to avoid relegation to the second tier is also yet to be decided.

Here are the main questions which need to be answered following the suspension of all sporting activities:

Jurgen Klopp’s side sit 25 points clear at the top of the table after 29 games, and could have won the league as early as Monday, when they were due to face Merseyside rivals Everton at Goodison Park.

With the league suspended, however, it is unknown if they will get the chance to be crowned champions at all.

It is being reported that German officials are considering crowning no champion for this season, with Bayern Munich four points clear of Borussia Dortmund with nine games remaining.

With such a clear points advantage, though, Liverpool fans would no doubt be furious with this outcome should it be implicated in England, especially after being knocked out of the FA Cup and Champions League in the last two weeks.

Norwich City, Aston Villa and AFC Bournemouth currently sit in the bottom three in the Premier League, with just four points separating Villa in 19th and Brighton in 15th,

In the Championship, Leeds and West Brom make up the two automatic promotion places, while Fulham, Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Preston sit in the play-off positions, with several teams all vying for a place in the top 6.

With million of pounds at stake, and a position in the big-time on the line, any decision on the future of the league seasons will have a potentially catastrophic impact on the teams involved.

Reports indicate Bundesliga officials will not relegate anybody from the German top tier, and will allow all of the top four teams in the Bundesliga second division to be promoted, meaning the competition will have 22 teams in the 2020/21 season.

Such an approach may prove to be difficult in the Premier League, though. Three teams are usually promoted to the top tier from the Championship, but this would result in an odd number of teams in the Premier League. And if the Premier League allowed all six of the teams in contention for promotion into the league, it would surely leave clubs with too many games to play.

The Premier League announced the campaign will resume on April 3 at the earliest, but with coronavirus continuing to affect teams and fans, they may have to push back the date again, or cancel the season entirely.

Arsenal announced on Thursday night that their manager Mikel Arteta had tested positive for coronavirus, while Chelsea announced winger Callum Hudson Odoi had contracted the virus on Friday morning.

After making a U-turn on their decision on Thursday to play games behind closed doors, league officials have spread doubt over the future of the season.

The decision gives officials just three weeks to combat the virus, and with several teams, including Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton, forced to self-isolate, it is unknown whether players will have time to be ready for the fixtures, particularly those affected by the virus.

Following the suspension of all major European leagues, UEFA were left with no choice but to consider doing the same for their major club competitions.

They announced on Thursday that they had invited all 55 member nations to attend meetings on Tuesday (March 17) to discuss the future of the competitions, with the expectation that they will also be put on hold.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo expressed his anger on Thursday that his side’s Europa League last 16 visit of Greek side Olympiacos had not been postponed, saying: “People are ill and dying and we have to play football. It’s absurd.”

As part of their meeting with member nations on Tuesday, UEFA officials will also discuss the future of Euro 2020,

Due to begin on 12th June, the tournament was set to be held across Europe, with the semi-finals and final at Wembley Stadium, but this would now give teams next to no time to complete their domestic seasons.

And with the first game set for Rome in Italy, one of the most severely affected countries since the outbreak of coronavirus, it is now expected that the tournament will take place at a later date, or cancelled altogether.

Suspensions and postponements elsewhere would leave Gareth Southgate’s England side with very little time to prepare for the tournament, while their upcoming friendlies against Denmark and Italy were also axed.

Reports indicate UEFA will therefore postpone the tournament until summer 2021, allowing players to have a sufficient summer break before the 2020/21 season.