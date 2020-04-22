Coronavirus/5G Rockets to #1 in UK Online Conspiracy Chart

Communications regulator Ofcom is monitoring the rise of the Covid-19/5G conspiracy theory favoured by the super-bored idiotic elite, and is warning that around half of everyone online encountered a non-ironic example of the world’s most baffling misinformation last week.

This makes it the most commonplace internet lie of the moment, as half of all internet misinformation was about the concept that phone masts spread coronavirus; an idea so stupid it wouldn’t get past the pitching stage for an episode of a Netflix sitcom, or even earn a throwaway line in a late-period The Simpsons.

However, Ofcom says the proportion of the polled people who said they were “finding it hard to know what’s true and what’s false about Covid-19” has decreased, so either we’re getting better at ignoring the myths or have entirely polarised into two camps and are now engaging in neverending states of info-war via social media. Also, more respondents said they are “trying to avoid news” about coronavirus now than they were a few weeks ago, an idea they no doubt got from… the UK government. Thank you. No, thank you. Oh no, do stop. I’ll send that one in to Have I Got News For You. [Ofcom via BBC]