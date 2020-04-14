Coronavirus: a glimmer of hope in some of the most affected countries

Some countries are beginning to see a way out of the crisis, even if too rapid deconfinement could relaunch the pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to rage around the world, but some of the most affected countries see a glimmer of hope: after Spain, where economic “hibernation” has ended, France has set May 11 as the date beginning of deconfinement, and the idea that “the worst is over” is also gaining ground in the United States.

Officials point out, however, the dangers of overly fast deconfinement procedures. “The era of globalization means that the risk of the reintroduction and resurgence of Covid-19 will continue,” warned the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

READ ALSO >> Progressive deconfinement: what we know (and what we still ignore) on May 11

In Italy, where the confinement and almost total cessation of economic activity imposed for more than a month has been extended until May 3, some businesses, such as bookstores or laundromats, are authorized to reopen this Tuesday in some regions. But this reduction, announced on April 10 by the head of government Giuseppe Conte, remains marginal. Austria will reopen its small businesses on Tuesday, believing that it has sufficiently “flattened” its infection curve.

U.S. hopes for gradual resumption of activity in May

In the United States, “the worst is over” in New York State, said Governor Andrew Cuomo, although the state crossed the 10,000 dead mark on Monday. “We are in the process of controlling the spread” of the virus, he said. “The worst is over if we continue to be intelligent” and to follow the containment measures, nevertheless specified the governor. “If we do something stupid, you will see these numbers go up tomorrow,” he warned.

Times Square emptied of passers-by in New York Anadolu Agency

Andrew Cuomo begins to cautiously consider post-containment, which will initially provide for “the restart of certain activities, while mastering a fragile balance”. In all of the world’s leading powers, the decision to “reopen” the economy will be crucial – “the most important in my life,” insisted President Donald Trump.

READ ALSO >> Covid-19: why some patients get seriously ill (and others don’t)

“We are very close to completing a plan to open our country,” said Donald Trump, who spoke of a “plateau” of the epidemic on Monday. “We want to open up our country and return to normal life.” His scientific advisor Anthony Fauci estimated that the economy could gradually recover in May thanks to the start of improvement in the main indicators of the spread.

Draft crisis exit plan

Governments around the world are working on the strategy of resumption of activity, which will necessarily be gradual to avoid a second wave even more deadly than the first. Some less affected countries, such as Austria, have already launched their plan to end the crisis.

READ ALSO >> “In Italy, we paid the high price of the lack of coordination”

But none of the most bereaved, such as the United States (more than 23,500 dead), Italy (more than 20,000), Spain (more than 18,000) or the United Kingdom (more than 11,000) , had not yet given, as France did, a precise date for the end of the most draconian restrictions.

Because in the immediate future, the time is still in containment. Like Paris, and after Rome or Madrid, London plans to extend it. The “measures currently in force” should not be lifted immediately, the country having “still not passed the peak” of the epidemic, announced Monday the British Minister for Foreign Affairs Dominic Raab, who provisionally heads the government in l absence of Boris Johnson. The latter, contaminated by Covid-19, was recovering in the Prime Ministers’ country residence in the north-west of the country, after having barely escaped.

End of “hibernation” in Spain

In Spain, despite continued containment, the government has authorized workers, under strict conditions, to return to the factories and construction sites, after two weeks of “hibernation” of all non-essential economic activities. In an attempt to revive a fragile economy while avoiding a rebound in contagion, police and volunteers have distributed ten million masks in metros and stations. According to the latest report given on Tuesday, the Covid-19 took 18,056 people in this most mourning country in Europe behind Italy.



Spain has registered more than 18,000 deaths since the start of the epidemic OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP

These very limited recoveries are made possible by health news, which is improving despite the litany of deaths that occur every day on the planet, which has recorded more than 117,000 deaths since the appearance of the coronavirus in December in China. In Germany, the Leopoldina National Academy of Sciences, whose opinions are widely followed by the authorities, also advocated Monday a return “in stages” to normal.

READ ALSO >> Why we must remain cautious despite the decrease in the number of patients in intensive care

In Italy or Spain, daily check-ups are a little lighter, and in several countries, such as in France, the number of patients in intensive care in the hospital is slowly decreasing. In the United States, a certain slowdown is also observed, even if we still deplore more than 1000 deaths per day (more than 1500 in 24 hours were recorded Monday).

WHO calls for “slow” deconfinement

The WHO, which had already warned Friday that a premature lifting of containment measures could lead to a “deadly resurgence” of the pandemic, renewed its message of extreme caution, calling for a “slow” deconfinement.

“We know that Covid-19 is spreading quickly and we know that it is deadly: 10 times more than the virus responsible for the influenza pandemic of 2009,” its director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday. a virtual press conference from Geneva.

“In the end, the development and distribution of a safe and effective vaccine will be necessary to completely stop transmission,” he said.