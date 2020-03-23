Coronavirus: a liquor company from Alcoy offers to make hand sanitizing gel

The company Licores Sinc, from the Alicante town of Alcoy, has made its facilities available to the Government to manufacture hand sanitizing gel, with the aim of helping to supply this product during the emergency situation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company has informed the authorities that it is at its disposal to get to work, although it has not yet received a response to its offer from the Ministry of Health, according to sources on Monday from the company.

The firm Licores Sinc is famous, among other aspects, for the elaboration of the coffee-liquor drink typical of the l’Alcoià and El Comtat areas, but now it feels ready to “supply hydroalcoholic gel at any time”, thanks to its “human, technical and productive capacity”, the same sources have explained.

In addition, the company has expressed its “thanks to all the people, health organizations and companies that are making the containment of Covid-19 possible, as well as to all of Spanish society, for their collaboration in the #YoMeQuedoEnCasa campaign”.

Without Moors and Christians

The Mayor of Alcoy, Toni Francés, has signed a decree suspending local holidays, approved by the Plenary, for the celebration this year of the Moors and Christians. For this reason, on April 25, 26 and 27 they are working again.

And, as the Alcoy consistory recalled this Monday, the Moors and Christians festivities in honor of Sant Jordi have been suspended without a date and awaiting the evolution of measures to combat Covid19.

At the moment, it is not foreseen that other days will be decreed as holidays, since the decision is postponed until the alarm decree ends and the evolution of the measures to combat an exceptional situation is known.

Toni Francés explained the suspension has been issued since “there was no point in keeping these days.” “Hopefully we can have new dates when the situation we are experiencing is normalized because all the Alcoyanas and Alcoyanos can enjoy the best of our local holidays,” he continued. .