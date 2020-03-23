Coronavirus: a report predicts that the crisis will destroy 32,000 jobs in the Valencian Community

The containment of activity and consumption during the four-week period due to the state of alarm derived from COVID-19 could mean a loss of about 32,000 jobs in the Valencian Community in 2020, especially in commerce and hospitality.

This is reflected in a report prepared by the Center for Economic Prediction (Ceprede), released this Monday, which analyzes the economic impact of the state of alarm in the different autonomous communities, based on the national data offered by this organization on last Friday.

Thus, the cessation of consumption could affect 1.76% of Valencia’s GDP, and generate an increase in the unemployment rate of 0.8%, destroying a total of 31,811 jobs.

The sectors most affected by the loss of jobs would be commerce and repair, with a forecast of 9,923 jobs destroyed, followed by the hospitality industry, where 6,983 jobs would disappear.

The other services sector would lose 4,470 jobs; the textile and clothing industry, 2,270; public administration, 1,800, transportation, 1,475; manufacturing industries, 989; that of food, 741; agriculture, livestock and hunting, 562; and financial intermediation, 371.

Other sectors that would lose jobs in the Valencian Community would be the paper and publishing industry (-350), construction (-349), machinery and mechanical equipment (-279) or metallurgy and metal products (-272), among others.

The sum of commerce, hospitality, business services and the textile industry would mean a reduction in employment of close to 23,650 jobs, which represents 74.3% of the total estimated losses for this autonomy.

The Valencian Community would be, according to this report, one of the regions most affected by the loss of employment, behind Catalonia, which would lead the destruction of jobs with some 60,000, Andalusia (-46,294), and Madrid (-52,036) .

Across Spain, Ceprede estimates that the containment of activity during these weeks could mean a loss of some 300,000 jobs in 2020, mostly in SMEs, which are the companies most affected. .