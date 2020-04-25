Coronavirus: After Trump’s words, disinfectant manufacturer warns of health

Confused words by Donald Trump about possible injections of disinfectant to combat Covid-19 have caused astonishment. After a day of indignant reactions, the White House tenant participated in a brief press conference on Friday but – remarkably – disappeared without having answered a single question.

“I find it hard to believe that I have to say it but please don’t drink bleach,” Joe Biden, who will be his Democratic opponent in the presidential election, wrote earlier on Twitter. November 3.

It all started with the presentation Thursday evening of a study – still embryonic – according to which the coronavirus weakens in a hot and humid atmosphere as well as under the rays of the sun. During his explanations, Bill Bryan, a senior government official, quickly referred to the studies underway on the role that disinfectants can play in combating the virus on certain surfaces.

But during a sequence of questions and answers he is fond of, the president of the first world power rebounded on this theme in an astonishing way.

“I see that the disinfectant knocks it out (the coronavirus) in a minute. One minute. And is there a way to do something like that with an injection inside or almost like a cleaning? ” did he declare. He then specified that he spoke of “cleaning and sterilizing certain surfaces”. But confusion was sown.

“Sarcastic” remarks

Asked Friday in the Oval Office about his remarks which aroused an outcry, the Head of State assured that he had expressed himself in a “sarcastic” way. Earlier, her spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany had put forward another explanation, saying that the words of the tenant of the White House had been “taken out of context”.

“President Trump has said many times that Americans should consult their doctors about treatments for the coronavirus, something he stressed again during yesterday’s briefing,” she said.

The manufacturer of the disinfectant Lysol, used by tens of millions of Americans, felt compelled to make a written update “because of intense speculation and activity on social networks”. “Our disinfectant products must not, under any circumstances, be administered into the human body (whether by injection, ingestion or by any other means)”.

The images of the obvious embarrassment of Dr. Deborah Birx, member of the White House crisis cell, seated near the president during his statements, went around social networks.

The former New York businessman is not at his first controversy linked to possible treatments for this pandemic which has killed more than 50,000 people in the United States.

After having boasted for a long time with an enthusiasm overflowing with the possible effects of chloroquine, an antimalarial which he described as possible “gift from heaven”, he has been more discreet lately.

Day after day, it is the lightness with which he evokes different tracks, at the risk of raising false hopes, which causes consternation in the medical community.

“A very nice rumor”

“There is a rumor, a very nice rumor, that you are going to the sun or you are hot and that has an impact on other viruses. But this time, it comes from one of the largest laboratories in the world, “he said Thursday, referring to the study presented a few minutes before.

When a Washington Post reporter pointed out to him that his speech carries special weight, and that the Americans were looking for information and advice, not rumors, Donald Trump exploded. “I am the president and you are ‘Fake News!’ “