Coronavirus: Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway Florida trip cancelled amid outbreak

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway Florida finale has been cancelled as a result of coronavirus fears. ITV has axed the SNT finale after Walt Disney World closed its theme park

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night takeaway finale show in Florida has been cancelled due to Coronavirus.

It was rumoured that the final show in Disneyland was jeopardised after the pandemic, and it has now been confirmed the final episode will not happen in the US.

Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly planned to fly out 300 fans to Florida for the show on April 4, but made the decision to axe the finale after the theme park announced it would shut its doors.

An ITV spokesman said: “We will no longer be broadcasting the Saturday Night Takeaway finale from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Walt Disney World has made the decision to close, beginning on Monday 16 March until the end of the month.

“The wellbeing of all our prize winners, as well as our production team, is always our number one priority.

“All recipients of a ‘Place on the Plane’ prize will have their prizes honoured and flown by Virgin Holidays for a 5-night stay at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida at such later date when it is practical for Virgin Holidays and Walt Disney World Resort to fulfil the prize.”

Saturday Night Takeaway will take place, as usual, tomorrow evening and is set to have a studio audience, but extra precautions are in place.

Members of the audience who have symptoms, have recently returned from travelling internationally, or who are deemed as vulnerable to the coronavirus are being advised to enjoy the show from the safety of their own homes.

The spokesman added: “All of our audience handling agencies are sharing the updated advice from the NHS site with audiences prior to attending our shows and we continue to work them to update advice as and when it changes.”

Many events have been postponed or cancelled due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Coachella festival in the US has been postponed, and BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend has been cancelled.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway continues tomorrow at 7pm on ITV