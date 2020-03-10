Coronavirus Australia: Hospitals swamped by thousands of COVID-19 cases within a MONTH, experts say

Australia’s hospitals will be swamped by thousands of coronavirus patients within a month and push an already strained health system beyond its limits, experts say.

The alarming prediction came as Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday night announced a $2.4billion medical response package, which includes pop-up testing clinics and bulk-billing of phone consultations with GPs.

But with cases of COVID-19 doubling every six days around the world – and a similar rate predicted in Australia – experts say the package may do little to prevent local hospitals becoming packed to the brim in the coming weeks.

Professor Raina MacIntyre, the head of Biosecurity at the University of New South Wales’s Kirby Institute, said Australia’s rate of infection could soon be on par with the rest of the world.

‘Basically the doubling time of the epidemic is six days. So it’s going to get worse very, very quickly,’ Professor MacIntyre told The Australian.

‘If it becomes widespread, there is the potential for the health system to be overwhelmed.’

With 113 confirmed cases in Australia as of Tuesday evening, the number could climb to more than 3,200 patients within four weeks.

Emeritus professor John Dwyer, an immunologist with UNSW, said the government is making a major effort to stop in the spread of coronavirus infection, but more testing is needed to minimise fatalities.

‘The vast majority of cases will not face serious consequences, their symptoms could be minor, but they can infect vulnerable people who will die. So we need a lot more testing,’ he said.

Meanwhile, free phone consultations with GPs and pop-up clinics to help hospitals handle demand will form part of the government’s $2.4 billion coronavirus response.

The government released its health package on Tuesday night, on top of its $10million stimulus package, promising further measures were on the way.

It will establish 100 pop-up clinics across Australia to divert people who may be infected away from hospitals.

From Friday, Australians will be able to completely bulk-bill phone hook-ups with GPs to diagnose coronavirus symptoms.

It comes as Health Minister Greg Hunt says more than half Australia’s cases had recovered and it was unlikely people could be infected twice.

‘I think that’s a very important message to Australians,’ Mr Hunt said.

‘So now is the moment of pressure … this is a once-in-50-year challenge that we face.

Mr Hunt said it won’t be necessary to introduce a country-wide travel ban like in Italy, although Qantas has slashed flights by nearly one quarter and more temporary schools closures are likely.

There are an estimated 114,000 cases in 107 countries across the world, with more than 4,000 recorded deaths.

Images have shown hundreds of people line street corners waiting to be screened outside coronavirus testing centres across Australia.

The queue outside a test centre at Royal Melbourne Hospital ran for half a block on Tuesday evening, with scores of possible patients wearing face masks as they waited for a doctor’s examination.

Officials have confirmed more than 9,000 people have been tested in New South Wales alone, the country’s worst affected state.

Amid the chaos, the Federal Government’s Healthdirect hotline – which lets people with symptoms speak to registered nurses – repeatedly hung up on callers on Tuesday.

‘We are currently experiencing technical difficulties and are unable to answer your call at this time,’ callers were told from mid-morning until early in the afternoon. Some calls got through, others did not.

Some patients said they are so frustrated with the testing process that they have given up and thrown themselves in self-quarantine.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has followed US authorities in advising citizens, especially those with underlying health concerns, to reconsider taking an overseas cruise as the outbreak continues to spread.

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said there had been some confusion about who needed to be tested, saying it was only returned travellers from overseas with symptoms like a cough or sore throat.

Three schools in NSW and Victoria shut on Tuesday after three students tested positive to COVID-19, with similar temporary closures likely.

‘School closures, I think, will become the norm as we go ahead but we are doing everything we can to keep our children safe,’ Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan told Nine’s Today program.

The minister was asked why schools were being closed for a day or two, while people with or suspected of having the virus are being told to self-isolate for two weeks.

‘The schools have been closed for a day so they can be thoroughly cleaned,’ he replied.

Three people have died from coronavirus in Australia and Sydney is the worst hit city, recording the most cases in the country.

On Tuesday, six more people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in NSW, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 61.

NSW Health said one of the new patients, a woman in her 30s, is a relative of a Sydney aged care facility resident who died from coronavirus.

The department has also contacted students and teachers from a Sydney TAFE class after it was discovered an infected person attended for two days while potentially infectious.

Health security expert from the University of Sydney Adam Kamradt-Scott told the Sydney Morning Herald while the coronavirus could ‘disseminate widely’, Sydney has experienced a cluster of cases.

‘The outbreak in Australia is unfolding just like we’d expect, we’ve seen imported cases initially and where imported cases slipped through the net of our surveillance system, we’ve then seen small clusters of cases emerge,’ he said.

In late January, the first cases of coronavirus in New South Wales were people who had contracted the virus in China.

But over the last week, the state has seen an increased amount of patients contracting COVID-19 without international travel.

Meanwhile, Qantas has slashed the capacity of its international flights by almost one quarter for the next six months due to the virus’ impact, a decision that will ground 38 planes.

On Tuesday, three more cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Queensland, including a man and woman who had travelled to Europe.

The 22-year-old man visited Spain, Italy and France while the 46-year-old woman was in Austria and France, Queensland Health said in a statement.

The third new case involves a 42-year-old woman from the Sunshine Coast who is in a stable condition in Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

She is the partner of a 38-year-old woman who on Sunday tested positive to COVID-19 after having recently travelled from London through Dubai.

‘Contact tracing is underway for these three new cases, in addition to the previously confirmed cases,’ Queensland Health said.

A total of 18 people in Queensland have been confirmed with COVID-19, of which eight patients have been clinically cleared and discharged from hospital.

Victorians have been told all their schools may be closed and entire sectors forced to work from home when the coronavirus reaches a pandemic phase.

Premier Daniel Andrews has warned the measures are laid out in the state’s COVID-19 pandemic plan, released on Tuesday.

Another three cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the state on Tuesday, including the first locally transmitted.

They bring the total number of coronavirus cases in Victoria to 18.

Mr Andrews says it is not a matter of if but when Victoria will move into a pandemic phase with rapid transmission of the virus.

‘We will need to ask Victorians to do things we have never asked them,’ he told reporters.

The plan includes the ‘inevitability’ all schools will close for some time and entire sectors or workforces will have to work from home, he said. Big events will also have to be called off.

‘Now’s not the time for those things but that time will come and it’s appropriate, just like fire – to be frank with people.’

In South Australia, a formal drive-through coronavirus testing station has been set up at an Adelaide hospital to ease pressure on GPs.

Patients will drive through the site at the Repatriation Hospital, wind down their windows and be tested directly out of the car window by SA Pathology nurses.

Those tested will have a swab taken from the back of their throat and nose from the comfort of their driver’s seat.

The service is only offered for people referred by their general practitioner.

At Concord Hospital, in Sydney’s west, prospective patients sat on plastic chairs and leaned against the fence outside a hastily set-up clinic.

Inside the city’s Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, people waiting to see a doctor were seated metres apart from one another to minimise the chance of the virus spreading.

Several patients who have sought tests have complained of contradictory advice from health workers.

‘If this is our world class response, its a bloody shambles,’ said traveller Adam Dennis, who tried and failed to get tested after suffering possible symptoms upon returning from Italy.

Fear of a possible pandemic in Australia has mounted as Italy introduced drastic quarantine measures to prevent the spread of the virus in Europe.

Some schools and workplaces have closed their doors amid coronavirus scares while supermarkets have struggled to restock toilet paper following bizarre stockpiling.

Likewise, Victoria’s own dedicated COVID-19 phone line and the Nurse-On-Call Hotline crumbled under the pressure ‘experiencing system issues due to extraordinary call volumes’.

‘We thank the community for their patience as we work to increase the capacity of the hotlines – including putting on additional staff,’ Ambulance Victoria said in a statement.

The state’s Premier Daniel Andrews has warned of ‘extreme measures’ to prevent the spread of the disease in the future. ‘It’s not an if or if not, it’s simply a matter of when,’ Mr Andrews warned.

Enterprising doctors in both Victoria and South Australia have begun ‘drive-thru’ swab tests in their car parks to minimise contact with patients.

GP Mukesh Haikerwal told Radio 3AW: ‘They park outside the building and we go out one entrance that is okay to go out of to do the swabs, collect the swabs and they can go off and self-isolate until their result comes back.’

Adam Dennis returned to Sydney from coronavirus ravaged northern Italy on March 1. Mr Dennis called doctors with the intention of getting medically clearance before returning to work.

But he said the ‘world class response’ he expected from the Australian government was instead ‘a bloody shambles’.

In a Twitter thread, he detailed just how difficult it was for him to get tested for the disease.

Mr Dennis said he had a cough, but as a smoker who has a ‘voice like blending gravel’ regardless of illness, he wasn’t sure if he should be concerned.

He showed no other symptoms but hoped to get medical clearance to give those around him peace of mind.

But found there were so many roadblocks to getting tested that he never actually followed through with it.

First, Mr Dennis called the government’s Healthdirect coronavirus hotline on 1800 022 222.

He was placed on hold for more than 30 minutes due to a large volume of calls.

The hotline has been criticised since it was first introduced, with some people claiming it seems to cut off at about 8pm AEST every night, despite advertising as a 24/7 service.

(Authorities say the public information line did not start as a 24/7 service but has been running at all hours ‘for a little while now’).

When Mr Dennis finally spoke with an operator last week, he was told to book a test with his local GP.

‘I said, ”but aren’t GPs refusing to test”,’ he said. ‘But I was told that while some were, I should try anyway.’

Mr Dennis had some doubts, but tried his luck with his local GP regardless.

The ‘helpful receptionist’ booked him in for a test over the phone and said to let them know when he arrived so they could provide him with a mask.

But within 30 minutes, he received another phone call from the practice manager, who told him he was not allowed in the centre.

He was told: ‘No way. Do not come here in case you are infected.’

Instead, he was directed to the coronavirus clinic at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, and was assured he wouldn’t need to prebook an appointment.

But he changed his mind after hearing rumours of a ‘300 person queue’ at the clinic.

‘There were reports of a 300 person queue … Surely the best way to catch the virus is to stand for hours in line with 300 potential carriers.’

A spokeswoman for Royal Prince Alfred Hospital said: ‘Yesterday, a maximum of about 25 to 30 patients were waiting at any one time.

‘Most patients were through the clinic within about two to three hours.

‘Our staff are working very hard to see people quickly and we thank everyone for their understanding.’

But for Mr Dennis, it was too late. He opted against visiting the clinic and instead called around to other testing facilities he knew of in Sydney.

None could offer him a safe way to find out if he was carrying the disease

‘In essence, I couldn’t get safely tested,’ he said. ‘What a joke. If this is our world class response, its a bloody shambles’.

Mr Dennis decided to self quarantine and work from home just in case more symptoms presented.

He said he has now been at home for 10 days, and will likely stay indoors for at least the next four days.

He has since been told that people are reporting easier access to testing, especially for high risk people like himself who returned from coronavirus impacted areas.

But others claim the system hasn’t improved at all.

Tara Pokarier presented at hospital, concerned she might be infected.

She said she was there on the advice of her local GP after suffering from coronavirus symptoms for seven days.

But she claimed she was ‘turned away for testing because they’re inundated,’ she said. ‘What’s more, is they ran out of masks.’

Ms Pokarier said she was told to seek work clearance from her GP, but when she called to let her doctor know, she was informed they were not able to provide ‘clearance’.

Not everyone’s experiences have been bad.

Another Twitter user, who had recently returned from Thailand, rang the coronavirus hotline yesterday after waking up with a cough, fever and runny nose.

‘(They) told me to go straight to ED and tell them I had been cleared for testing. (I) walked in and had test straight away.’

Both the user and her friend were told to wear face masks to Canterbury hospital and it was all over quickly.

‘All in all 60 mins on phone and about 45 (in) hospital … They weren’t that busy and definitely no waiting.’

The latest figures from NSW Health say more than 9,000 have been tested for coronavirus in New South Wales alone.

613 cases are currently under investigation. 103 people have been diagnosed with the deadly disease across the nation and three have died.

Globally, the infection has spread to more than 114,000 people across 112 countries, and killed at least 4025.