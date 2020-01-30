Coronavirus: Australian mother pleads with government to bring her sons home from Wuhan, China

A mother-of-two who is trapped in Wuhan, the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, along with her two sons and an estimated 400 other Australians has begged the government to bring her children home.

Jenny Zhu and her Australian-born sons, nine-year-old Thomas and Andrew, 5, haven’t been outdoors in seven days due to the outbreak.

The boys have been asking when they can return home to Wollongong, south of Sydney, and start school for the year.

Beijing made the decision to quarantine the province of Wuhan as well as surrounding cities last Thursday.

More than 11million people are reportedly trapped, unable to travel in or out of the region in an attempt to control the deadly novel coronavirus, which has killed 82 people and infected nearly 3,000.

Ms Zhu’s sons are among an estimated 100 children and 400 Australian citizens who are trapped in Hubei province.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne and department officials are making ‘significant progress’ in finding a way for the Australians stuck in China to get home, Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

‘They are being crosschecked to ensure there is no double-counting because sometimes you will have multiple family members report the same person, but at this stage, approximately 400 registrations have been placed with Foreign Affairs,’ he said in Melbourne on Tuesday.

The Australian government is working to confirm each citizen’s condition and ensure their safety.

Ms Zhu said she and her family are safe. They’ve got a solid food supply and don’t feel like they’re in any immediate danger, but the children have spent their holiday trapped indoors.

‘Last time they went out of the house was on the 20th. They only get some fresh air on the balcony every day,’ she said.

Ms Zhu said it wasn’t until a neighbour reminded her to put masks on the children that she realised how bad the virus has become.

She said the family just want to return home to Sydney and hopes the Australian government is considering the wellbeing of all the children involved.

‘My youngest boy has asked every day when he can go to kindy because he’s really looking forward to school,’ Ms Zhu said.

Her eldest was hoping to return home in time to farewell his piano teacher, who died over the school holidays.

Ms Zhu said the most difficult thing has been trying to explain to her children why they’re unable to leave.

The deadly Chinese coronavirus outbreak began at a wholesale animal market in Wuhan city, experts have confirmed.

Scientists from the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said tests proved humans caught it from animals at the Huanan Seafood Wholesales Market.

It is not clear which animal was carrying the pneumonia-like illness but the market was home to stalls trading dozens of different species, including rats and wolf cubs.

A total of 15 countries or territories outside of China have now confirmed cases, with Sri Lanka and Cambodia the latest to announce and a second case diagnosed in Canada today.

Five people are being treated in Australian hospitals for the virus but Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said they were all in a stable condition.

‘In fact, one of them is so well, they’re only in hospital because of the quarantine requirements,’ he told reporters.

But authorities warn there’s likely to be more cases and are working to trace any human contact the five confirmed patients have had, including people who were on the same flights from China to Australia.

In NSW, there are four confirmed cases including a 21-year-old Sydney university student who was diagnosed after flying back from the virus epicentre in Wuhan, China.

Three men – aged 35, 43 and 53 – are being treated at western Sydney’s Westmead Hospital.

The UNSW student displayed no symptoms upon landing in Sydney on China Eastern flight MU749 on Thursday but 24 hours later began exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

Another eight people in NSW are being tested for the virus, NSW Health said on Tuesday, up from five on Monday.

In Victoria, a man in his 50s in Victoria is being treated at Monash Medical Centre while four of his family members are under home isolation.

Meanwhile, some private schools around the country are taking action to split off students who had recently visited China from their wider student body.

Ten students of Brisbane’s Stuarthome School for girls are flying back from China and will spend two weeks in quarantine at the boarding school to manage any risk of them spreading the illness.

Pymble Ladies College and Kambala Anglican girls school in Sydney and Firbank Grammar School in Melbourne are telling parents to keep their children at home for at least two weeks if they have visited an affected area in China or had contact with anyone who’s travelled from China in the past two weeks.