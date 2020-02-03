Coronavirus: Australians flown from Wuhan to Christmas Island

More than 100 Australians stranded in China have been ushered onto a Qantas flight and are on their way to Christmas Island for a 14-day quarantine period as the coronavirus crisis deepens.

The Qantas 747 jet left on Sunday afternoon and is the first of two flights set to rescue several hundred Australians stranded in the locked-down city of Wuhan.

The aircraft is set to land in Western Australia on Tuesday, before those on board are transferred to two smaller planes and taken to the Christmas Island detention centre.

The flight is operated by a volunteer team of four pilots and 14 Qantas cabin crew, and will undergo several cautionary procedures both in-flight and once it’s landed.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said passengers would go through health checks before boarding and would wear surgical masks changed every hour.

There will be a limited food and beverage service to minimise interaction between crew and passengers and the 747 plane will be thoroughly cleaned afterwards.

Mr Joyce revealed the meals and drinks would be laid out on the seats before the flight departed to avoid crew from interacting directly with the passengers.

‘With the passengers, they’re going to be given protective masks. And they’re changed regularly and told how to use them,’ Mr Joyce told the Today Show.

‘On the aircraft, the air is actually replaced every five minutes. And the aircraft have these medical grade filters and this has 20 on board which remove 99% of all particles on the aircraft including viruses. So it’s safer than public transport.’

Mr Joyce said the risky rescue operation took a ‘lot of planning’ and revealed the Qantas staff who volunteered would stay on the upper deck of the jet for the flight.

Federal health minister Greg Hunt confirmed an Australian medical assistance team with a mobile hospital had also arrived in the former detention centre of Christmas Island.

‘Personnel are in place to receive the passengers from Wuhan and we expect that the flight will be collecting within the next 24 hours,’ Mr Hunt told reporters in Canberra on Sunday.

The health minister also confirmed that more strict screenings will be in place for passengers arriving not only from Hubei province but all mainland China.

Earlier, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said evacuees would be not be charged $1,000 as previously announced, saying it was a mistake to say they would.

People who have been in mainland China since the start of February – excluding Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan – are now advised to self-isolate.

Australians are also being told not to travel to mainland China.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Saturday foreign travellers who have left or passed through China will be denied entry to Australia aiming to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families, dependents, legal guardians and spouses, will be exempted from the strict measures, Mr Morrison said.

‘If you’ve been in mainland China from the 1st of February and you’re not an Australian citizen […] do not travel to Australia at this time,’ Border Force Commissioner Michael Outram said.

‘If you arrive in Australia … your visa will be cancelled and you will be placed in an alternative place of detention for a quarantine period.’

Mr Outram told reporters 71 passengers were not allowed to board their plane in China overnight and 12 flights have been cancelled on Sunday.

As a result of this decision, Football Federation Australia advised the Asian Football Confederation it will now not be possible to play the first match of the AFC Champions League 2020 in Australia.

There have been 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia.

Arrivals at major airports will be greeted with screening arrangements.

Mr Dutton said border and medical staff worked through the night to set up these arrangements to deal with travellers from China and commenced at 6am on Sunday.

Arriving travellers will be issued with masks and information and tested with thermometers.

‘It provides additional reassurance to the Australian public that we are absolutely determined to deal with this issue,’ Mr Dutton said.

‘We have been decisive in making these decisions to get us to this point and we’ll do what ever is necessary to keep Australians safe.’

There are now more than 14,000 cases of the virus globally, with just over 300 deaths.