Coronavirus: Austria, first on deconfinement

The Austrians find this Tuesday a restricted and provisional freedom. While Emmanuel Macron announced last night the continuation of confinement until May 11 in France and that Angela Merkel and the minister-presidents of the Länder will take stock tomorrow to decide if it is possible to loosen the tourniquet in Germany, Austria is the first European country to gradually release the containment measures put in place in mid-March, before all the others. Chancellor Kurz, a practicing Catholic, does not hesitate to call “a resurrection” the plan concocted by the conservative-Greens coalition in power in Vienna since the beginning of the year.

At a press conference a few days ago, Sebastian Kurz began by deploring the catastrophic situation in the United States, Spain, Italy and France, before congratulating himself: “We acted faster and in a more restrictive than other countries and we were able to avoid the worst. That is why we can get out of this crisis faster than the others, but only on condition that we continue to respect the protection measures very strictly. Austria has indeed put in place a corset of measures from March 15, before France and before Germany. It had closed its non-essential businesses, confined its population and, later, imposed the wearing of masks in supermarkets.

It is therefore an “ambitious plan” to return to normal which will come into effect in stages in the coming weeks in Austria.

From today, small shops less than 400 m 2 are allowed to reopen. This measure will extend from 1 er May to all stores and hairdressers, provided of course that very strict protective measures are put in place: limitation of the number of people who can enter a store at the same time, compulsory wearing of the mask and observation of a distance between the people.

Public parks and gardens will reopen today, but with “strict controls” at the entrance.

1 er May, shopping centers, department stores and hairdressers will be able to reopen their doors.

In mid-May, hotels and restaurants should gradually resume their activity. The final decision will be made at the end of April.

Large public gatherings remain prohibited until at least July.

The schools will remain closed until mid-May, but the matura tests, the Austrian bac, will take place respecting the necessary hygiene measures, the details of which the Minister of Education will have to announce in due time. .

Wearing a mask will be compulsory not only in stores, but also in public transport.

Groups at risk, and in particular the elderly, will be particularly protected and the sick will be systematically isolated to avoid contamination.

All of these measures are, of course, subject to review to avoid jeopardizing the success of the strategy adopted so far. The Austrian government is therefore forced to sail on sight. But this plan could serve as a model for European neighbors.

The management of the pandemic has, in any case, boosted the popularity rating of the young conservative chancellor and his Green teammates in a coalition that was not won in advance.