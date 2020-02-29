Coronavirus: Authorities Try To Reassure The Swiss – Switzerland

The announcement made on Friday by the Confederation to ban all gatherings below 1000 people is causing a stir. The authorities tried to reassure the Swiss by organizing a press conference on Saturday in Bern.

According to Daniel Koch, head of the communicable diseases division of the FOPH, 12 people have been infected in Switzerland by the coronavirus while the tests of five other people are being validated by the Geneva laboratory, he said during of the press conference on Saturday in Bern.

The 12 cases are linked to Italy, according to the specialist. “It is possible that not all of them are among the five cases being validated. Some may have only an indirect link with Italy. ”

For him, the situation on the Peninsula is “worrying”, as many cases have not been detected. The figures are revealing in this because 21 people died out of only 885 people declared as contaminated.

No border closures

Closing borders is not the order of the day, he insisted, stressing that the interior of Switzerland was no more protected against coronavirus than the border regions.

He recalled that the elderly are on the front line with the Covid-19. Children are on the other hand little threatened. “This is the reason why we are not planning to close the schools right now. Especially since if this were the case, the grandparents would be solicited and that is what we want to avoid. ”

Don’t go to the hospital

Daniel Koch also called on people not to go to the hospital over the weekend due to a cold, as private doctors’ offices are not open. Not all labs work over the weekend, he said.

The health system is focused on severe cases and at the moment there are enough tests. He asked the people to be patient and discerning. (Ps / nxp)