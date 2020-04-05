Coronavirus bank loans: what’s on offer for Australian home owners and small business

Here’s how the banks are doing their bit to help while businesses are closed and people are out of work due to Covid-19

All the banks are offering a similar menu of relief for retail and business customers, although details of what’s available differ between institutions.

What’s set out below is as up-to-date as possible, but what’s on offer changes frequently and you should always check with your bank before making any financial decisions.

We haven’t included interest rate offers because they often change.

For retail customers, the key thing all banks are offering is to allow you to stop making repayments on your home loan for up to six months. It’s important to note that interest is capitalised. That means it continues to accrue on the whole amount during this time and you will end up paying back more money. You can either increase repayments or extend the period of the loan.

Small business customers are being offered a similar deal, but there are also a number of fee waivers and reductions available that vary by bank.

The limits on who’s eligible for small business support also vary from bank to bank.

Importantly, if you have a tenant you may be prevented from evicting them if they don’t pay the rent.

ANZ

Retail customers

Home loan borrowers can put their repayments on hold for up to six months – the bank says it will “check in with you after three months” if you do so. Interest run up during the period is capitalised.

Small business customers

Businesses that have taken out term loans of up to $10m can put repayments on hold for up to six months. Interest run up during the period is capitalised.

Overdraft increases are available.

When it’s up and running in early April, business customers with turnover of up to $50m a year will be able to borrow up to $250,000 under the Morrison government’s loan guarantee scheme. The scheme will offer a six-month deferral of loan repayments, with interest accrued during the period capitalised.

Commonwealth Bank

Retail customers

Home loan customers can defer repayments for up to six months. Interest is capitalised.

Small business customers

The bank will automatically defer repayments between April and June on loans to small businesses which have borrowed up to $5m. A further deferral is available “if needed”. Interest run up during the period will either be capitalised or due at the end of the loan period, depending on the type of loan.

CBA says other help available includes “waiving merchant terminal fees, early redraw fees on business term deposit accounts, and establishment fees and excess interest on temporary excess products”.

NAB

Retail customers

Repayments can be paused for up to six months. Interest is capitalised. Payments can also be reduced during the crisis.

Small business customers

Repayments on business loans can be paused for up to six months.

Business credit card repayments can also be deferred.

Eftpos terminal rental can be waived for up to six months.

Loans are available through the small business loan guarantee scheme.

Westpac

Retail customers

A three-month deferral of home loan repayments, with another three months available after review.

Small business customers

Businesses that have borrowed a total of up to $10m can defer repayments for up to six months. Interest is capitalised.

Westpac is also offering to lend money under the small business loan guarantee scheme on the same terms as the other banks.

The establishment fee for equipment finance loans has been cut to zero until the end of June.

Fees businesses pay to have eftpos terminals in their stores will be refunded for up to three months.

Businesses can get money out of term deposits without the interest rate being cut.

Payments on business credit cards have been put off for three months.