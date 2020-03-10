Coronavirus: Boris Johnson announces plan for ‘delay’ phase

Everyone with a cold will be told to quarantine themselves for a week, it was revealed today – as Boris Johnson gave a stark warning that the UK will not be able to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

With the number of cases rising quickly, the advice will be issued within a fortnight, according to Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty.

Officials said the huge disruption to the economy was necessary to potentially save thousands of lives. Those with a heavy cold, sore throat, dry cough or a minor fever will be advised to self-isolate for seven days.

The Prime Minister heralded a toughening of the Government’s response at a press conference in Downing Street after chairing a meeting of the Cobra emergency committee.

But he still stopped short of meeting demands to shift the official strategy from the ‘contain’ phase to focus on efforts to delay the spread.

As the death toll from the disease in the UK rose to five people from 321 cases, Mr Johnson said: ‘We remain in the ”contain” phase of the outbreak, but watching what is happening around the world our scientists believe that containment is unlikely to work on its own.’

He added: ‘There is no hiding from the fact that the coronavirus outbreak will present a significant challenge for the UK, just as it does in other countries.

‘But if we continue to look out for one-another to pull together in a united and national effort I have no doubt that we can and we will rise to that challenge.’

He continued: ‘We know how to defeat it.’

Alongside Mr Johnson, Chief Medical Office Chris Whitty said that at some point cases were likely to start accelerating dramatically.

He said: ‘We are now very close to the time, probably within the next 10 to 14 days … where we should move to a situation where we say ”everybody who has even minor respiratory tract infections or a fever, should be self-isolating for seven days afterwards”.’

There has been speculation that soon people will be advised to work from home where possible, and vulnerable people – the elderly or those with long-term health problems – urged to stay at home to avoid becoming infected.

More drastic options include pubs, church halls and schools being closed and football matches called off – although ministers stress those moves are more likely later in the crisis.

However, former Tory Cabinet minister Rory Stewart said the example of China, and his experience in the Ebola outbreak in Africa last year, showed Mr Johnson could not afford to wait. ‘What you will find is that the government will eventually close schools,’ he told LBC radio. ‘We should be doing it tomorrow.’

As Chancellor Rishi Sunak prepared budget measures to try to stop the economy going into a tailspin:

Public Health England has announced the UK’s fourth death, and today it was confirmed 48 more patients, including five in Scotland and two in Wales, have been diagnosed with the life-threatening illness which has left millions living in fear.

The UK’s total infection toll now sits at 321, with the number having risen almost eight-fold in the space of a week. Outbreaks in Italy, France, Germany and Spain have also dramatically increased in size.

The economy is being battered by the consequences of the outbreak, with the UK’s FTSE 100 index suffering the worst drop since the 2008 financial crisis.

Mr Johnson appeared to change his stance on handshakes this evening, after it was pointed out he had not used the traditional greeting at a Commonwealth Day event earlier.

‘We were all given an instruction not to shake hands and there is a good reason for not shaking hands, which is that the behavioral psychologists say that if you don’t shake somebody’s hand that sends an important message to them about the importance of washing your hands,’ he said.

‘So there is a subliminal there cue to everybody to wash your hands.’

Prof Whitty said: ‘The key at this stage remains to find early cases, to isolate them, and where appropriate to find their contacts.

‘At the moment we are screening everyone in intensive care if they have symptoms of coronavirus. We will be extending that from tomorrow to anyone who has significant enough pneumonia or respiratory tract infection to go into hospital.’

He added: ‘We will be having to ask members of the general public to to do different things they would not usually do.’

Mr Johnson told the Cobra meeting this morning that tackling the outbreak will require a ‘national and international effort’.

He told meeting: ‘I am confident the British people are ready to play their part.’

The Cobra committee was expected to decide whether the UK should officially move from the ‘contain’ to the ‘delay’ phase of the Government’s battle plan to deal with coronavirus.

However, the discussions ended with no change to the stance.

Chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, and chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, were there.

Vallance said many measures considered by the government, which ‘seem intuitive turn out to have very little effect’.

Mass gatherings ‘do not make much difference if you really look at it’, while temperature screening, which is being deployed in some countries, has ‘very little effect’.

Professor Witty acknowledged however that further restrictions will be imposed.

‘We are expecting the number of cases to increase initially slowly but really quite fast after a while and we have to catch it before the upswing begins,’ he said.

‘We are now very close to the time, probably within the next ten to 14 days, when the modelling would imply we should move to a situation where everybody with even minor respiratory tract infections or a fever should be self-isolating for a period of seven days.’

Sir Patrick said that, with public support, the plans could slash the peak number of cases by half, and reduce the death rate by 20-30 per cent, potentially saving tens of thousands of lives.

Health officials stressed that patients shouldn’t be self-isolating yet unless they have recently returned from a high-risk country.

Mr Stewart criticised the government for not taking drastic action immediately.

The former Cabinet minister and London Mayor hopeful told LBC that Mr Johnson should not be pushing the decision on to scientists, and schools should be closed.

‘I feel the government should be moving faster and I’m afraid there are many reasons that governments tend to be too slow. One of them is that the costs of acting early are always very very high,’ he said.

‘I’m afraid we need to move fast to limit the exposure.

‘I would be, for example, shutting down all schools now. I would also be banning large gatherings.’

Mr Stewart added: ‘Only the leader can decide whether to close the school today or leave it another week. No scientist can tell you that because these are judgement calls…

‘You are an act early person or you are someone who is hoping it will be alright.’

The Government’s battle plan has four phases – the latter two are called ‘research’ and ‘mitigate’.

Mr Johnson’s official spokesman said: ‘We remain in the contain phase but it is now accepted that this virus is going to spread in a significant way.’

Asked whether the government was being slow to act, the spokesman said the response was based on scientific advice. ‘From the beginning of the outbreak we have based all of our decisions on the best available scientific advice and we will continue to do so,’ he said.

Last week, Professory Whitty said UK efforts are already partly in the ‘delay’ phase – which includes public health campaigns to warn people about the virus – but it has not been officially declared.

A change would raise the prospect of schools closing, large events like London Marathon being cancelled and relaxed sick pay rules so that people can receive statutory pay from their first day of illness.

The World Health Organization’s Dr David Nabarro said on BBC Radio 4 this morning: ‘It is not just the big events. I want to stress it is also gatherings in community halls, in religious spaces and services, and also in pubs and the like.

‘It will be that sort of gathering that the Government will look at, as well as of course the big events.’

Writing in The Sun today, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Jenny Harries said: ‘It is now likely the virus is going to spread so we are stepping up planning to delay the peak of the outbreak to reduce the number of patients coming into the NHS during our busy winter period.

‘We may in the future recommend certain measures, such as working from home or asking more vulnerable people to stay at home.’

The high level discussions come as:

The Government’s plans to bring harsher measures into action to stop the virus come after a third person died in the UK on Sunday.

A man in his 60s, who had long-term illnesses, died at North Manchester General Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

A man in his 80s in Milton Keynes and a woman in her 70s in Reading were the other two fatalities announced last week.

Cases in the UK are continuing to rise closer to 300 and the majority of people infected with the coronavirus are no longer being admitted to hospital, unless they have bad symptoms or at a high risk of getting pneumonia.

Escalating numbers mean the virus is all but out of control in the UK and it will continue to spread over the coming days and weeks.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said he will hold further talks with retailers today on how to support vulnerable groups who may have to self-isolate.

This evening it was announced that the hours during which deliveries can be made to supermarkets and other food shops will be extended to help the industry respond to coronavirus.

A announcement issued by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said the government will work with local authorities so food retailers can increase the frequency of deliveries to their stores and move stocks more quickly from warehouses across the country to replenish their shelves.

The statement said: ‘Current rules mean that deliveries are prohibited overnight so that vehicles do not disturb residents.

‘The government will temporarily relax the enforcement of restrictions to give greater flexibility.’

House of Commons speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, will also chair a joint meeting of the House of Commons and House of Lords commissions to discuss Parliament’s response .

Over the weekend, medical experts warned of the pressure being placed on the NHS due to the outbreak.

GP surgeries in Wales are expected to receive packs of protective face masks, gloves and aprons this week to support their treatment of people with suspected coronavirus.

Meanwhile in Italy, around 16 million people have been placed under lockdown – including those in Milan, Venice and Como – as its COVID-19 linked death toll rose to 366.

Extraordinary measures passed by the government have placed restrictions on museums, cinemas, shopping centres and restaurants until the start of April.

The FCO said British nationals are still able to leave Italy without restriction.

Budget airline easyJet said it was cancelling some flights to Milan Malpensa, Milan Linate, Venice and Verona airports, with further flight reductions expected to come.

The FTSE 100 economic index plunged 8.5 per cent this morning and saw its value bomb by £130billion, as markets and the price of oil collapsed on ‘Black Monday’ because of coronavirus.

London’s index of its 100 most valuable companies was predicted to open at least 300 points down this morning – but the drop was worse and hit 550 points as coronavirus cases soared above 110,000 worldwide.

Among the biggest fallers were oil giants BP and Royal Dutch Shell, whose stocks tumbled more than 20 per cent, while travel firm Tui was down more than 14 per cent.

The top performer was Tesco, down just one per cent, as Britons ramped up stockpiling amid fears the UK could soon be placed in an Italian-style lockdown.

Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said: ‘This will be remembered as Black Monday.

‘If you thought it couldn’t get any worse than the last fortnight, think again. It’s utter carnage out there.

‘The oil price shock has totally unnerved investors, while Italy’s decision to quarantine 16 million citizens in the north of the country has left markets feeling like the coronavirus outbreak is out of control – where next? The UK is preparing for the worst.’

Japan’s Nikkei index plummeted 6.2 per cent overnight, while the Australian stock market suffered its worst day since the 2008 crash because coronavirus is now expected to tip the economy into recession.

Stock markets in Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong, Sydney and Saudi Arabia all also dropped, and New York is expected to follow suit later.

The markets have recoiled after the Italian government this weekend announced it was locking down an area in the north which is home to some 16million people.

While regions of Italy are under an extreme quarantine in which people face a three-month prison sentence for leaving locked-down areas, Britons are free to travel home without facing penalties.

The death toll in Italy from coronavirus has risen by 133 to 366 while the number of confirmed cases in the country increased by 1,492 to 7,375 last week.

The UK Foreign Office confirmed that British tourists in the northern parts of the country – the worst affected region – ‘are free to return home or complete their holiday’ under guidelines from the Italian government.

They said nationals will not be met by anyone at the airport in Britain, nor will they be put into quarantine or tested.

But rules for people in the UK could become stricter in the coming days and weeks, and have longer-lasting effects impacting on schools and prisons.

Measures such as releasing ‘low risk’ prisoners from jail and postponing school exams could be implemented to delay the outbreak, according to government plans.

Exam boards are drawing up plans to delay GCSEs and A-levels amid fears the epidemic will be at its height as exam season starts.

The boards are planning for a ‘range of scenarios’, working with regulator Ofqual to prepare for rule changes in case pupils are forced to miss lessons or assessments.

Any who underperform due to fallout from the virus will be awarded ‘special consideration’ grades, while those unable to make an exam will be graded based on previous performance.

And a Ministry of Justice blueprint revealed that low-risk prisoners could be set free if staff numbers take a hit from the virus.

Proposals are in place to relieve pressure on the system if significant members of staff become ill or are placed in isolation, according to the Sunday Times.

A senior source said: ‘You can shut a school down but you can’t just shut down a prison. Prisoners need to be looked after. They require basic food and provisions.

‘Running the present system would become impossible if 50 per cent of the staff have fallen ill.’

Care homes have been advised to go into lockdown in the event of a major coronavirus outbreak, with visitors banned and sick patients confined to their bedrooms.

And councils are said to be preparing to stop weekly bin collections if they are forced to prioritise services.

A senior Whitehall source said local authorities may have to ‘prioritise certain routes or areas’ such as main roads of the high street.

Day-to-day life is already starting to change for some in the UK, with supermarkets left with empty shelves this weekend as paranoid shoppers pulled products from stores as the panic surrounding the coronavirus intensified.

Pictures from one Asda store in London showed aisles that had been stripped of toilet roll.

And another in Burgh Heath, Surrey, was left with a small selection of long life food products such as pasta and tinned fish after customers raced to the tills amid the chaos surrounding the virus.

Government officials earlier this week had urged people not to panic-buy, but scenes from across the country revealed many were taking no notice, and instead many decided to fill their trolleys to the brim with cleaning products, hand sanitisers and toilet rolls.

The government had previously urged people not to sweep shelves while Public Health England said people should be ‘prepared’.

The virus, that started in Wuhan, China, has so far killed five people in the UK.

Charities are preparing to feed children if schools continue to close as more institutions take precautions against the spread of the coronavirus.

But what goods could be impacted by the virus and what should you really be stocking up on?

Cheese, coffee and pasta: The UK currently sources most of its food from Europe and supply restrictions could mean less cheese, coffee and pasta.

Italian food producers have warned that they could be affected by the closure of factories in northern Italy.

Many have taken steps to stop running out and have started to stock pile in the UK.

Fish, garlic, vitamins: China is huge supplier of fish to the UK market it exports more fish to the UK than any other country, according to HMRC.

Those who like a little more taste of their food will also want to stock up on garlic. China supplies a third of the UK’s garlic and if supply chains are hit then there could be a shortage.

It also supplies the world with most vitamin supplements.

Already across the UK we have seen that consumers are not just worried about food items, but also about cleaning products.

Shore Capital analyst Clive Black told The Grocer that he would be more worried about the supply of clothing if he were a supermarket, as companies such as Marks & Spencer and Primark have also claimed they could lose money due to factory closures.

It was previously highlighted that wedding dress supplies in the UK could be hit as most of the UK’s stock comes from China.

The oil market has already took a hit this week when markets opened on Monday and last week it was revealed that some car production plants in Europe had to close their doors due to the lack of parts coming in from China.

It’s unlikely that the UK will run out of food and a government meeting today will sure up future plans with the UK supermarkets.

Experts today said that the supply chain in the UK is resilient and is strong enough to face months of coronavirus panic buying.

The CEO of the Food and Drink Federation admitted that there had been some disruption but that the UK could cope.

Speaking to Ian Wright said: ‘At this stage supply chains have experienced disruption but there is no evidence of significant disruption to food supplies. UK food and drink manufacturers have robust procedures in place.’

While officials in the UK have claimed there is no need to stock pile items amid the coronavirus outbreak, The American Red Cross recommended a two week supply.

It claimed you should have a 14 supply for everyone in your household of items that are easy to cook and store such as oats, pasta and canned goods.

– At last a gallon of water each day per person and per pet

– Hygiene products such as soaps, nappies and sanitary towels

– 30 day supply of prescription medication

– First aid kit

In the event of a food shortage in the UK, the government could be forced to strip competition law so that firms can work together to deliver enough food and product to people across the country.

This will means that firms will be able to collaborate and avoid fines for doing so, pooling their resources to help the common good.

A similar proposal has also been suggested when talking about the UK’s exit from the EU – depending on the deals the UK government is able to strike.

Some reports on social media this weekend suggested that Tesco had stripped offers from the products it was now rationing.

However the competition watchdog has already warned firms they could be fined if they take advantage of consumers who have become panicked about the coronavirus.

Officials at the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) today said they would take strict action.

The CMA also said it would consider writing to the Government to implement pricing measures for certain products if problems arise.

This however does not stop people selling similar products on online market places such as eBay for huge markups.

MailOnline has contacted Tesco.

Discussion of food shortages in the UK were last rife when it was announced that the UK would be leaving the European Union.

In the pre 19th century food was scarce in the UK and Britain suffered through Britain 95 famines during the Middle Age.

In the 19th and 20th century hunger had mainly subsided but in 1840 issues with food production hit many European countries.

As a result it was known as the ‘hungry forties’.

Through the 21st century many on lower incomes in the UK have struggled to make ends meet and in 2006 food banks were introduced across the country in order to help many people subsidise their shopping baskets.