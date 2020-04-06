Coronavirus: Boxing heavyweight title match postponed

ANKARA

Boxing’s world heavyweight title match was postponed in the U.K. Friday because of coronavirus pandemic.

“Anthony Joshua’s defence of his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO Heavyweight World Titles against Mandatory Challenger Kubrat Pulev scheduled to take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday June 20 has been postponed,” accoriding to organizer Matchroom Boxing.

A new date will be selected and Matchroom Boxing will decide if the fight will be held at the stadium.

The 30-year-old Olympic gold medal winner reclaimed the heavyweight title after beating Andy Ruiz Jr. in a rematch in Saudi Arabia in December 2019.

After originating in China last December, the virus known as COVID-19 has spread to at least 181 countries and regions, with its epicenter shifting to Europe.

The virus has killed more than 58,400 people and infected more than 1 million globally, while greater than 225,000 have recovered, according to figures by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The U.K. death toll rose to 684 deaths in the past 24 hours, British health authorities announced Friday.