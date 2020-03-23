Like many businesses around the world, elite ski resorts are taking a commercial battering because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Top destinations across Europe, the US and Canada have all closed as the illness tightens its grip on the global economy, prompting governments to bring in sweeping travel bans.

But winter sports centres north of the Border are discovering even this crisis has something of a silver lining, with skiers and boarders taking to the slopes here after previous plans to head overseas were postponed or axed.

Although coronavirus-related restrictions are in place, Scottish resorts remain open and bosses say they want to continue welcoming visitors.

The move will provide a timely financial boost amid a growing sense of gloom. Scottish snow sports are worth tens of millions to the economy and support over 600 jobs.

Sally and Jim Winning, from Bo’ness, are among those who have switched their travel plans from overseas to Scotland.

They were supposed to be skiing in Switzerland but cancelled their trip and are instead spending this week at Cairngorm Mountain ski centre. They are also hoping to head to Glenshee at the weekend.

”This is a safe place to be just now and we have brought a picnic with us to eat in the car as the cafes and bars are closed here,” Mrs Winning said.

Her husband added: “You just have to make the best of things and we love the outdoors.

“We haven’t had to queue here and the skiing has been great.”

Resort managers north of the Border acknowledge that there will be a hit to their operations as a result of the virus outbreak.

But they remain defiant. Cairngorm Mountain, near Aviemore, has brought in capacity restrictions and closed off some areas, although it is still open to winter sports enthusiasts.

A statement by interim chief executive Susan Smith, said: “While we want to continue to welcome visitors to enjoy snow sports at Cairngorm Mountain, [we have] taken the decision to close areas of the site, which will come into effect on Wednesday.

“The ski area and lifts will remain open until further notice, weather permitting, with visitors able to purchase tickets from the Base Station. Maximum day tickets will be 450. Visitors can use single use on T-bars or double-up with family and friends.

“Public spaces within the Day Lodge, including the Cas Bar, cafe and shop will close, along with ski hire.”

Among the 300 or so hitting the slopes at Cairngorm was Andy Taylor, 43, a milkman from Rutherglen.

He said: “I had booked this week off and decided that the mountains were probably as safe a place to be as anywhere. I drove my campervan up here and am staying in that for the week.”

The operators of Scotland’s oldest snowsports centre, meanwhile, say they are enjoying “awesome” conditions – the best in six years.

However, Glencoe Mountain bosses said they were making sure that people kept a sensible distance on T-bars.

“The numbers have dropped – we are only getting a couple of hundred a day – but the conditions could not be better,” said the resort’s Andy Meldrum, who is also chair of Ski Scotland.

Nevis Range, The Lecht and Glenshee are also open and taking precautions to limit the spread of the virus.