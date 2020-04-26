Coronavirus brings the death toll closer to 200,000 worldwide

Thenew coronavirus pandemicoriginated in the Chinese city of Wuhan is about tocrossing the threshold of the 200,000 deceased in the 185 countries of the worldwhere the disease has been declared, whileThe United States, its world epicenter, has exceeded in the last hours the 50,000 deceased.

According to the global balance of Johns Hopkins University updated this Saturday at 08:30, la pandemic already leaves 2,833,031 people infected and 197,352 fatalities. The total number of people cured stands at 781,382, with Germany leading this table with 106,800 people recovered, followed by the United States, with 96,677.

However, the North American giant remains the country most affected by the coronavirus, registering in the last 24 hours atotal of 21,352 cases, compared to 29,000 the previous day. With the new cases, the balance in the United States amounts to 890,524 infected people and while there are already more than 51,017 fatalities.

To date, the United States has made4.69 million tests to detect the coronavirus. New York State remains the epicenter of the pandemic, with more than 260,000 people infected and more than 20,000 dead.

Spain remains the second country most affected by the pandemic and the most affected in Europeby number of infections, with a total of 219,764 infected people and 22,524 deaths, followed by Italy, which accounts for less infected people, 192,994, but more deaths, 25,969.

France continues in fourth global position, with a total of 159,495 cases and 22,278 deaths, aboveGermany, which accumulates 154,545 infections and 5,723 fatalities.United KingdomIt remains the sixth most affected country with a total of 144,635 infected people and 19,566 deaths from coronavirus.

Turkey has overtakenIran and China, the country of origin of the pandemic, and accounts for more than 100,000 cases, with a total of 104,912 positives and 2,600 deaths, while theIslamic Republicit has 88,194 positives and 5,574 fatalities.

China, for its part, has registered 83,885 infections and 4,636 deathsby the new coronavirus. Russia, for its part, ranks as the tenth most affected country, with 68,622 infected people and 615 deaths, compared to 52,995 infections and 3,670 deaths in Brazil.Canadait is above the 40,000 positives, with 44,526 cases and 2,386 deaths, ahead ofBelgium, which accumulates 44,293 infected people and 6,679 deceased.

Then,Netherlandsplaces the balance at 36,727 people with coronavirus and 4,304 deaths. Above 20,000 positives are foundSwitzerland, India, Portugal and Peru, followed by Ireland, Sweden, Saudi Arabia, Austria, Israel, Japan, Chile, Singapore, Pakistan, Mexico, Poland, South Korea and Romania, which exceed 10,000 infections.

United Arab Emirates, Belarus, Qatar and Denmarkthey already have more than 8,000 positives. Indonesia, Ukraine,Norway, the Czech Republic and the Philippinesthey count more than 7,000 people infected with coronavirus.

Australia and Serbia exceed 6,000 people with coronavirus, while the Dominican Republic, Malaysia and Panama have exceeded the threshold of 5,000 positives, ahead of Bangladesh, Colombia, Finland, South Africa and Egypt, which account for more than 4,000.

Above 3,000 infections areMorocco, Luxembourg, Argentina, Algeria and Moldova, while Thailand, Kuwait, Bahrain, Kazakhstan, Hungary and Croatia number more than 2,000 infected people.

Uzbekistan, Oman, Iceland, Iraq, Estonia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, New Zealand, Cameroon, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lithuania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Afghanistan, North Macedonia, Cuba, Ghana, Bulgaria and the Ivory Coast have more than a thousand infections.