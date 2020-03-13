Coronavirus: Callum Hudson-Odoi breaks silence after testing positive for COVID-19

Chelsea ace Callum Hudson-Odoi has posted a video on social media after testing positive for coronavirus with the Blues ace hoping to be back in action soon

Chelsea ace Callum Hudson-Odoi has broken his silence after testing positive for coronavirus.

Chelsea confirmed the midfielder had tested positive for COVID-19 in the early hours of Friday morning.

The club announced that any person who had recent close contact with Hudson-Odoi, including the full men’s first-team squad, will self-isolate.

The men’s team building at Chelsea’s training ground is also closed though Stamford Bridge remains open.

But Hudson-Odoi has reassured fans that he is okay following the diagnosis.

The Blues star posted a video on social media, in which he said: “Hi guys.

“As you may be aware, I’ve had the virus for the last couple of days which I’ve recovered from.

“I’m following the health guidelines and self-isolating myself from everybody for the week.

“Hope to see everybody soon and hopefully be back on the pitch very soon. Take care.”

The Premier League is set for a meeting on Friday morning to discuss whether matches continue following the outbreak.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has also been hit by the virus while plenty of games across Europe have been called off.

Chelsea’s statement had read: “Callum displayed symptoms similar to a mild cold on Monday morning and has not been at the training ground since then as a precaution.

“However, his test came in positive this evening and he will undergo a period of self-isolation.

“Despite testing positive for the virus, Callum is doing well and looking forward to returning to the training ground as soon as it is possible.

“We will continue to adhere to Government and Public Health Guidelines with regard to our facilities and staff and will be discussing next steps with regards to upcoming fixtures with the Premier League on Friday morning.

“We will provide further updates as necessary via the club’s website.”