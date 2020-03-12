Coronavirus case confirmed in Cheltenham ahead of 2020 racing Festival

The Cheltenham Festival starts on Tuesday and the virus has raised fears among horse racing fans and spectators

A person in Cheltenham has been confirmed to have the coronavirus, only hours before the 2020 festival starts on Tuesday.

The individual is the third from Gloucestershire to have Covid-19.

The Cheltenham Festival is one of the largest sporting gatherings in the country and for four days will see crowds of around 60,000 people gathered in close proximity.

To put this into perspective, France has banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people in a bid to battle the coronavirus.

According to the Chief Medical Officer the person in the Cheltenham area is receiving all necessary support and advice from Public Health England (PHE).

The PHE have been contacting individuals who have been in close proximity to the confirmed case.

According to Gloucestershire Live , Cheltenham Racecourse says it is ‘business as usual’ as preparations reach their final stages.

A spokesman said: “British Racing has been in close communication with the Government.

“We welcome the guidance that the business of the country should continue as usual at this time, while ensuring we adhere to the latest public health advice in full.”

As of Sunday the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 was up to 273.

Cheltenham have put out advice to those attending:

“At Cheltenham Racecourse the safety and welfare of racegoers and participants is paramount.

As part of our responsibilities towards racegoers and participants, we have put the following in place:

“Cheltenham Racecourse will continue to follow advice from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Public Health England, as well as that of local government.”