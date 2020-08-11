Coronavirus cases, deaths on rise in Brazil and Peru

BOGOTA, Colombia

Coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 20 million late Monday, with Johns Hopkins University currently listing 20,004,254.

With more than 5.5 million infections, Latin America and the Caribbean account for a quarter of global COVID-19 cases.

Brazil

Brazil´s death toll climbed past 100,000 over the weekend. With over 3 million infections, the country is the second-worst affected country after the US.

When US President Donald Trump was asked at a White House press briefing Monday evening about Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro, he said, “I have a very good relationship with President Bolsonaro. And I hear he’s doing well. He’s recovering from COVID-19.”

Bolsonaro tested positive for the virus on July 7, and after weeks in isolation, he has made a full recovery.

The outbreak in the country shows no sign of easing, but shops and restaurants have already reopened.

Peru

Peru is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths as infections approach 500,000 and the death toll tops 21,000.

With a population of nearly 33 million, the country has the third highest number of cases in Latin America behind Brazil and Mexico and the seventh highest globally.

Five weeks after the end of a long national confinement, a second COVID-19 wave is beginning to take hold in the country.

Colombia

Despite a nationwide stay-at-home order remaining in effect more than four months after being put in place, Colombia has registered more than 387,000 infections and 12,842 deaths and has the fourth-highest number of cases in Latin America.

The US is preventing its citizens from traveling to Colombia due to the coronavirus and for security reasons.

“Do not travel to Colombia due to COVID-19. Exercise increased caution in Colombia due to crime, terrorism and kidnapping. Some areas have increased risk,” says a section of the US Department of State’s Travel Advisory website.