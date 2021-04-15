Coronavirus cases, deaths rise in 6 Arab countries

ISTANBUL/JERUSALEM,Palestine

Health officials in Jordan, Iraq, Yemen, Palestine, Tunisia and Lebanon confirmed more coronavirus infections and related deaths Wednesday.

Jordan

With 4,085 new infections and 50 related deaths, the overall caseload in Jordan rose to 676,175, including 7,987 virus-linked fatalities.

As many as 617,096 patients have won their battle against the virus.

Iraq

Another 40 people in Iraq died in the past 24 hours, pushing nationwide fatalities to 14,836.

With 7,972 new infections, the country’s caseload rose to 949,050. A total of 831,519 recoveries have been recorded so far.

Yemen

Ten new coronavirus fatalities and 75 infections were registered over the past 24 hours in Yemen.

The virus tally has reached 5,582 cases, including 1,083 fatalities and 2,128 recoveries.

The figures are from regions under government control since April 10, 2020, when the first case was detected.

Palestine

Authorities in Palestine registered 22 new fatalities and 1,923 infections.

Of the total, 498 cases were recorded in the West Bank and 1,425 in the Gaza Strip.

The country has recorded 303,470 infections and 3,190 deaths since the first case was detected last year.

While 180 patients are in critical condition, 267,578 have recovered.

Tunisia

Tunisia’s Health Ministry said 84 people died in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 9,480.

It said the virus was detected in 2,123 more people, bringing the number of infections in the country to 276,727.

The country’s recovery tally reached 229,754.

Lebanon

As many as 40 people in Lebanon died from COVID-19, pushing the country’s death toll to 6,778, the Lebanese Health Ministry announced.

Another 2,640 people tested positive, with infections rising to 502,299, while the number of recoveries reached 413,175.

Worldwide

Since first being detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 2.97 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

More than 138 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now over 78.6 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.