Coronavirus cases, deaths rise in Arab countries

ISTANBUL

Several Arab countries reported more coronavirus cases and deaths on Friday.

In Morocco, 245 new cases raised the overall count to 2,582, including 273 recoveries.

The country’s Health Ministry also reported three fatalities over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 133.

Oman recorded 50 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 1,169, including 176 recoveries.

Five COVID-19 patients have died in the country so far, according to the Health Ministry.

The Palestinian Health Ministry recorded 12 new cases, bringing the total to 307, including 13 in the Gaza Strip.

The ministry said 69 patients have recovered so far.

In Lebanon, five new cases raised the total to 668, while the death toll remained at 21 for the second straight day.

One new case was confirmed in Libya, taking the total to 49, including 11 recoveries and one fatality.

The novel coronavirus has spread to 185 countries and regions since emerging in China last December, with the U.S. and Europe now the hardest-hit areas.

More than 2.17 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll over 146,000 and more than 554,000 recoveries, according to data compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.

* Writing by Mahmoud Barakat